President Donald Trump is the winner of the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses, a largely symbolic vote as he was facing no significant opposition.
Still, Trump’s campaign was using today's contest to test its organizational strength, deploying Cabinet secretaries, top Republican officials and Trump family members to the state.
It's unusual for Iowa to even be holding a GOP contest with an incumbent in the White House. The Iowa Republican caucuses were canceled in 1992 and 2004. But GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufman said state officials were determined to keep the caucuses in place this year to maintain the state’s status as the first in the nation to cast its ballots.
More than 100 Dubuque County residents caucused tonight for Republicans in Peosta, Iowa. Several said that though Trump's nomination is all but sewn up, it still was important to participate in the process.
"You can't leave it to chance," said Paul Parnow, of Dubuque.
Rex Hanson, of Peosta, said the caucus still is important because several other decisions are being made to help guide the party's platform and priorities.
Speakers also presented on behalf of U.S. Sen. Joni Erst, who faces several Democratic challengers, and Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Marion, who is poised to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer for the seat representing Iowa's First Congressional District.
Other speakers promoted the re-election bid of Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, of Peosta, and the candidacy of Jennifer Smith, who is challenging Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque.
The action at Peosta Community Centre wrapped up before 8:10 p.m. Of the 107 attendees, 104 backed Trump.
As of 8:35 p.m., all votes from Republican caucus sites in Delaware and Dubuque counties had been shared by the Republican Party of Iowa.
In Dubuque County, Trump received 565 of 581 votes. In Delaware County, Trump received 143 of 147 votes.