News in your town

Dubuque Hy-Vee stores to reduce hours starting next week

Unhappiness with Trump drives turnout of Democratic caucus-goers in Dubuque

U.S. Rep. Finkenauer seeks public input on infrastructure, transportation priorities

5 injured in head-on wreck in Grant County

Comedian Tape Face, finalist on 'America's Got Talent,' coming to Dubuque

Platteville School District to have on-site community resource officer

Regents could boost UW-P's nonresident tuition by more than $400

2 SW Wisconsin schools cancel classes for 2 days over 'abundance of illnesses'

Galena school board to consider hiring superintendent Tuesday

Dubuque County supervisors support additional allocation for general assistance, sticking with Resources Unite

Dubuque man pleads guilty to 3 theft charges related to business account

Special Olympics Winter Games return to Galena this week

In Peosta, alternative rock musician, activist to give presentations on human trafficking

Hip-hop architect to host youth workshop on Comiskey Park

NICC seeks to attract military-affiliated students by offering credit for service

Darlington Area EMS hopes to forge new path for coverage

Man charged with attempted murder for Dubuque shooting pleads not guilty

In Dubuque, Biden stresses critical role of Iowans as 'character of the nation' on ballot

Longtime PDC telethon surpasses $1 million fundraising threshold

Dubuque school board's project priority list includes Senior renovation, land for new school