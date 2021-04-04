120 hired for new pet-food manufacturing facility in Dubuque
A pet-food manufacturing company opening a Dubuque facility already has hired more than 120 employees and remains on pace to start operations this summer.
Simmons Pet Food issued a “progress update” on Wednesday that said the company is on target to start production in the former Flexsteel Industries plant on Seippel Road in July.
The company in December announced plans to open the state-of-the-art canned pet food operation at 501 Seippel Road.
Once the two-phase project is completed, the overall investment will total $80 million and Simmons will have more than 270 employees.
Area officials: Vaccine increase, opening to all residents not likely to shorten timeline much
Area health officials are pleased to hear of increased COVID-19 vaccine shipments, but they do not think those additional doses will be enough to vaccinate the ideal percentage of the population any time soon.
Word from the federal government to states that more doses of vaccine are coming inspired Iowa and Wisconsin to open up qualifying for vaccination to all of their residents starting Monday, April 5.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that the state will get nearly 120,000 doses of vaccine this week, plus 45,800 doses that will be distributed via pharmacies through the Federal Retail Pharmacy program. That will result in big percentage increases for some area counties.
Dubuque County, through February and March, has received regular weekly allotments of 2,340 doses of the vaccines, as decided by the Iowa Department of Public Health. According to members of the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team, the county’s allotment for this week will be 3,910 doses — an increase of 1,570, or 67%.
“Even though it’s a more-than-50% increase from previous weeks, we could use 150%,” said Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said the increased amount is still not enough to change projections of when a high enough percentage of the population vaccinated will turn the tide of the pandemic.
“This small increase is not going to change the course of us being done some time in mid-summer,” she said.
Man found guilty of lesser charge in Dubuque fatal shooting
After nearly a day of deliberation, a Dubuque County jury found a man guilty of a lesser charge for a fatal shooting last year on Loras Boulevard.
Deonte WB Ellison, 26, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday during his trial at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Ellison shot Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, on July 2 after an argument escalated into a fight. While prosecutors argued that Ellison intended to kill Smothers, defense attorneys argued that Ellison was acting in self-defense.
Ellison originally was charged with first-degree murder, a conviction that would have carried an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole. Instead, he now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
After the trial, defense attorneys Ben Bartels and Natalia Blaskovich both told the Telegraph Herald that they were pleased with what they called a “just” verdict.
“The evidence clearly shows this was a chance encounter from our client’s perspective,” Bartels said. “This never should have been first-degree murder.”
New taproom, coffee shop to open as neighbors in Peosta
PEOSTA, Iowa — Plans are afoot for two local companies collaborating to open businesses in Peosta late this fall.
Jumble Coffee Co. owners joined forces with the owners of Dimensional Brewing Co. to announce they will open two new businesses on Thunder Valley Drive in Peosta.
“We are pumped that people are excited and supporting us and are excited to see us come there,” said George Nauman, co-owner of Jumble Coffee Co., which has locations in Dubuque and Asbury.
Ownership of the new taproom will be separate from Dimensional’s downtown Dubuque location, according to officials with the brewery.
Nauman said he and officials with Dimensional originally planned to share a building but, after further deliberation, decided to construct two buildings across from each other.
Nauman said the Jumble location in Peosta will be about 2,000 square feet and will feature a drive-thru and an identical menu to the other Jumble locations.
Nauman said Jumble is working with an architect and hopes to break ground on the project in the next month or two.
Dimensional said the company is helping with design and consulting work for the new taproom.
Dubuque council to weigh historic building demolition for Dream Center project
Dubuque’s city manager is recommending a move that would allow for the demolition of a historic building at the request of Dubuque Dream Center.
City Council members on Monday, April 5, will review a request by the center to remove the building directly to its north at 1620 and 1628 White St. from the Washington Street Neighborhood Conservation District. That move would allow the center, located at the corner of East 16th and White streets, to purchase the property and demolish the building to allow for the creation of green space and an external elevator addition.
The center provides child care services, but officials have been working toward becoming a licensed child care center with the state, as such a move “would provide a revenue stream to the Dream Center estimated to be $800,000 per year.” A requirement for licensure is adequate outdoor activity space.
The Dream Center also needs to spend grant funds by July to make facility improvements, according to city documents.
“Timing is important because every week of delay costs the Dream Center $15,000 in lost revenue,” wrote City Manager Mike Van Milligen in his memo recommending that council members remove the building from the district.