This rendering shows a planned addition to Stockton (Ill.) High School that will house the district’s sixth- through eighth-grade students. The addition, which will be completed by May of 2023, will allow the district to operate on one campus, as the elementary students will be moved into the current middle school once it is completed.
This rendering shows a classroom in a planned addition to Stockton (Ill.) High School. The planned addition to the current high school will add seven classrooms, a bathroom, a choir room, a band room and a conference room.
STOCKTON, Ill. — Officials in the Stockton Community School District plan to break ground this spring on a renovation and expansion project that will move the district’s approximately 600 students onto one campus.
The Stockton Board of Education recently approved bids for a $7.8 million expansion to the district’s current high school, which will house the district’s sixth- through eighth-grade students. When the addition is completed, the district plans to move its pre-K through fifth-grade students into the current middle school, which is located adjacent to the high school.
“Our elementary school is definitely seeing its age and needs a lot of work if we were going to keep it,” said Superintendent James Bunting. “Instead of putting money into something that would still be old when it was done, we thought it would be best to have kids right here together and utilize our two facilities that are in the best shape.”
The planned addition to the current high school will add seven classrooms, a bathroom, a choir room, a band room and a conference room. It is scheduled for completion in May 2023.
Also included in the renovation will be a new roof and updated HVAC system at the current high school, which will mean both district schools will be air conditioned when the project is complete.
That project should be completed by August 2022, according to Bunting.
The district is funding the project through the sale of bonds covered by future 1-cent sales tax revenue. Bunting said the district also has approximately $1 million in funding accumulated from the 1-cent sales tax, which will be put toward the project.
School Board President Neill Cahill noted that a previous referendum to fund the project was not successful, but using the 1-cent sales tax will allow the district to complete the renovation without additional costs to citizens.
“The main goal is not just to get an addition that would get us on one campus with some upgrades, but also (do it) without putting more burdens on the taxpayers,” he said.
Bunting said the school district will need to complete minor renovations in the current middle school before the elementary students can move into the building in fall 2023.
He said it is likely the current elementary building will subsequently be sold.
“I’m just excited for this community,” he said. “I think many people have wanted this, and I think it’ll be good for our students to have something new to be proud of.”