A reading space featuring lounge seating and free access to books will open Friday, March 13, near the center court of Kennedy Mall in Dubuque.
The new offering is a partnership between the mall and Carnegie-Stout Public Library. The initiative was announced by both entities in a joint press release this morning.
The library will donate 200 books for the space. The public is welcome to take the books home with them or read them at the mall.
The reading space will be part of the library system's broader "While You Wait" program, which aims to bring reading opportunities to local businesses. Another such space already can be found in Dubuque Regional Airport.
The space will be open during regular mall hours.
