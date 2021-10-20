Sorry, an error occurred.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Jackson County Conservation seeks volunteers to participate in a natural habitat rehabilitation project.
Participants will help rehabilitate the Shooting Star Knoll area of Prairie Creek Recreation Area from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the recreation area, 1215 E. Summit St., Maquoketa.
The project will involve removing invasive and woody species from the knoll, a popular site for viewing meteor showers.
This event also serves as the birthday party for naturalist Tony Vorwald.
Contact Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com to register or for more information.
