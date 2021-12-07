The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members Monday.
Industrial park project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to issue a request for proposals for design work for the new industrial park near the intersection of the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 61/151.
Background: In September, council members approved spending $4.2 million to buy 156 acres in the area for the new park. City officials stated the site would attract businesses due to its proximity to multiple highways and Dubuque Regional Airport.
“The consultant will develop the overall industrial park design to a 60% complete level and then proceed with finalizing contract documents for the Phase I grading project, which will provide the city with a 30- acre building pad,” states a city memo. “... Having a developable building pad at-the-ready provides the city the opportunity to welcome a business expansion as soon as one would arise.”
City officials estimate that the design for the Phase I grading project will cost $506,100. The cost for the “complete design of the entire industrial park and construction services for each phase of the development” will total $2.1 million, paid over multiple fiscal years
What’s next: Design proposals for the first phase of grading work are due by Dec. 22, with the contract to be awarded on Jan. 3. The city aims to award an ensuing construction contract in June, with the project being completed by the end of October.
Redistricting
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the 2021 redistricting plan for the city’s wards and precincts.
Background: Following the recently completed census, all cities with at least 3,500 residents are required to review their ward and precinct boundaries to determine if redistricting is required to comply with state law. Officials determined that a redistricting plan was needed for Dubuque.
The newly drawn wards largely cover the same areas of the city, with a handful of small alterations that ensure the ward populations remain relatively equal.
What’s next: The new precinct and ward boundaries will become effective on Jan. 15.