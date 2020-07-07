LANCASTER, Wis. -- After two years and two floods, the Lancaster Public Works Department has repaired the suspension bridge that spans Grant River at Klondyke Park.
The Grant River flooded in June 2018, resulting in severe damage to the bridge. At that time, Lancaster Public Works Director John Hauth estimated that approximately $2,000 of repairs were made, including the installation of metal brackets that were attached to the bridge and to concrete abutments, in addition to wooden flooring being replaced. However, flash flooding last September again damaged the metal brackets.
The Lancaster Public Works Department was able to fabricate the necessary parts to again repair the metal brackets.
“The biggest challenge was having dry conditions to get our front-end loader through private property and into the park to lift up the bridge and install the new brackets and anchor to the concrete,” Hauth said.
The cost for the additional repairs is unknown, but Hauth believes they were minimal. The 10-acre Klondyke Park is owned by the city.