MONTICELLO, Iowa — The two candidates vying for Iowa House District 96 have varying levels of experience in politics, but each has his own vision for the state in the next term.
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, will face Democratic challenger Everett Chase, of Monticello, in the Nov. 3 election. House District 96 covers Delaware County and the northwestern part of Jones County.
Hein, a lifelong Monticello resident who has represented District 96 since 2011, spoke at a virtual candidate forum hosted by the Dyersville Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 7. He cited Iowa’s budget as his number one priority should he be reelected for another term.
“I firmly believe our budget in the past few years has been in good shape,” he said. “We’ve done good work with funding the needs of the people of Iowa.”
Hein also said he’s spent a lot of time talking to people about their needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he always wants to answer calls and emails about issues individuals are facing.
“I’m never willing to admit that I’m an expert in everything,” he said. “I get a lot of good input and comment, and I’ve put together a lot of good bills because I’ve gotten a call from a constituent who said, ‘You need to take this to Des Moines and take care of it.’”
Hein also spoke about improving EMS service in the more rural parts of the state. He said people in dire need of medical attention can’t afford to wait for an ambulance to come in from a larger city.
“We have small, rural communities right now that can’t afford to run a service and don’t have the help available 24/7,” Hein said. “I’ve heard of people that called and waited for an ambulance to show up for 45 minutes to an hour, and that’s just not acceptable.”
Chase, who works as a Walmart photo technician, did not attend the virtual forum Oct. 7 but later spoke to the Telegraph Herald about several campaign goals.
He cited his main focus as “getting money out of politics,” but he wants to take steps toward legalizing marijuana and replacing the Iowa caucus system.
Funding vibrant small business communities is another area he wants to see the state grow.
“Maybe there could be tax breaks for small businesses,” he said. “A lot of large corporations in Iowa get tax breaks all the time, and we’re leaving behind all these small businesses that have been in families for generations.”
Chase, 21, said he first became interested in politics around 2016 when he began seeing other young people vying for office like Iowa Rep. Joe Mitchell, R-Wayland, who became the youngest person elected to the Iowa House when he was sworn in at 21 years old.
“I think it’s really important to get younger people in office now, because the ideals of Iowans are changing,” Chase said. “We need to keep up with that by getting as many young people in office as we can.”