A line of vehicles snaked through the Westminster Presbyterian Church parking lot Saturday morning, spilling down Loras Boulevard until the North Grandview Avenue intersection.
The crowd was there for the church's first contactless food distribution event, which aimed to provide 160 families with boxes of food donated by St. Stephen's Branch of River Bend Foodbank.
Tom Stovall, who coordinated the food drive for the church, said the first food distribution event the church did was almost exactly one year ago. Previous food giveaways were set up in a supermarket style for people to pick up what they wanted.
Saturday's food drive, though, was the first done as a drive-up service, a change prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A lot of people in the community need help getting the basic necessities, and we can be a safety valve for that," Stovall said.
Volunteers began giving out the food at around 9 a.m., putting boxes of dry good, diary products, meat and produce in the trunks of each family's car.
Stovall said the church has served about that many families in the past, but they always run out of food for the entire line.
"I got here at around 6:45 this morning, and there were already about a dozen cars lined up," he said.
Eve Dietrich was one volunteer helping load up people's cars. She said she's worked multiple food drives with different churches, as St. Stephen's has been trying to do one food drive a month through partnerships with different local churches.
Food drives are typically coordinated for the end of the month, she noted, as that's when food stamps run out.
One unique aspect of Saturday's Westminster Presbyterian Church food drive was the addition of "encouragement cards" in the boxes, Dietrich said. She asked parishioners to drop off cards with phrases like "Follow your dreams," since the church is still providing services online only.
People in line to receive food expressed gratitude for the volunteers' work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One man said he was especially grateful, since he just had his hours cut in half at his job.
"It's appreciated, it's much appreciated, especially for the cost of food anymore," he said.
Dietrich said she had surveyed people in line at a food drive earlier this summer and was surprised to see that many people listed the increased cost of food as one of the biggest impacts COVID-19 has had on their lives.
People also noted the isolation felt during the pandemic, something Dietrich said food drives also provide help toward.
"Getting out to this socially, even if it's just a quick impression, helps," she said.
In addition to the encouragement cards, she said food boxes also contained information about where else to find food for those struggling to pay grocery store prices. The Dubuque food council and Dubuque Community Schools provide lists online of other resources, she noted.
"There's a ton of resources to get food," she said. "People just don't know where to go."