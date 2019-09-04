PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Nearly 1,500 people attended University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Welcome Back Concert headlined by a pair of rising country music stars.
Mitchell Tenpenny and Chris Lane took the stage Monday Night in Williams Fieldhouse in a show that was open to both students and the general public.
Tenpenny’s single “Drunk Me” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in December, the same month he released his first major label album, “Telling All My Secrets.”
Lane reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart in 2016 with his song “Fix.” Last year, his song “Take Back Home Girl,” featuring Tori Kelly, peaked at No. 8, and his single “I Don’t Know About You” currently sits at No. 7 on the same chart.