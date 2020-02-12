Police report arresting four more people for a brawl in a Dubuque bar and a related street fight during which gunshots were fired.
Brandon M. Adams, 24, of 2170 Central Ave., No. 1, was arrested Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging two counts of participating in a riot and a charge of disorderly conduct.
Deontae T. Leatherwood, 20, of 1385 Missouri Ave., Frank D. Washington, 25, 31 E. 24th St., and William T. Smith, 21, of Iowa City, were arrested Saturday at the center on warrants charging participation in a riot. Leatherwood and Washington also are charged with disorderly conduct.
Last week, four other people were arrested in connection with the brawl on New Year’s Day.
Police were called to The Venue, 285 Main St., at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1 to investigate a fight between about 12 patrons, according to court documents.
Surveillance footage showed a verbal confrontation between patrons that escalated into a large fight.
The combatants had left the bar by the time police arrived, but the fight continued with many of the same people at about 2 a.m. in the area of East 19th and Jackson streets. The fight broke up when several gunshots were fired, though police have made no arrests in connection to the shooting.