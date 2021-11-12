GALENA, Ill. — She often traveled to conferences with her husband, who was a regional superintendent of schools in northwest Illinois.
Within 30 minutes, he knew “everybody in the place.”
“And they didn’t know me from the chair,” said Ruth Eileen Henrichs, as her three children recalled the story.
But whether Eileen, who used her middle name, went unnoticed in her seat did not impact the significance of her role in their lives. Eileen continued supporting her family until her death on Sept. 16 at the age of 90.
The lifelong Galena resident encouraged her children to fulfill their potential, an opportunity that life had not afforded her growing up on the tail end of the Great Depression.
“There wasn’t anything that she wasn’t willing to do for us if we wanted to try something,” said her daughter Pam McKinsey. “She always thought it was possible, even when it probably wasn’t.”
Eileen was born on Feb. 12, 1931, to Ruth and Ernest Maeder. Ruth was a homemaker and seamstress, while Ernest worked on the maintenance crew of the Illinois Highway Department.
A gifted musician, Eileen frequently took first place at Illinois High School Association music contests in piano, clarinet and singing. She graduated from Galena High School in 1949.
College extended beyond Eileen’s financial reach despite the talents she inherited from her mother. She could either marry or work.
Eileen met Peter Henrichs, a student pastor, in Galena at the former Hill Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school. Peter later opted for a career in teaching and school administration.
They married in 1949 and had two daughters and a son: Pam, Melanie and Merrill.
The family filled the living room on Sunday nights, television trays unfolded, stacked with home-cooked steak or chicken dinners. They watched a lineup that included “The Wonderful World of Disney” and “Bonanza.”
Peter operated a hobby farm in Galena. Eileen and the children helped care for the herd of Black Angus cattle. Eileen sewed the girls’ clothes and fixed broken appliances.
Peter and Eileen would not tolerate disrespect or laziness from their children. Nothing hurt more than incurring Eileen’s disappointment.
She enrolled the children in music lessons. As their skill improved, she withdrew from performing at home for her family.
“She put herself in the background so that we could shine,” Pam said.
Eileen never ordered her children to attend college, but they absorbed the expectation. Filling monotonous summer jobs in factories cemented their resolve.
Eileen returned to the workforce when her children became teenagers, a move that helped pay for their education.
She worked as a secretary to John Butler, then CEO of Cottingham & Butler, and for Jerry Murdock, president of the former Galena State Bank.
Before her 1979 retirement, Eileen served the public in the Jo Daviess County clerk’s office.
Eileen later was employed as a docent at Galena’s historic Belvedere Mansion and Gardens. She showcased her dry wit during tours.
A patron observed that Eileen was well-versed in the history of former President Ulysses S. Grant, who took up residence in Galena.
“That’s because he and I graduated high school about the same year,” Eileen quipped.
Eileen remained active in the tri-state community, supporting Dubuque Rescue Mission, local Rebekah Lodge and Midwest Medical Center Auxiliary Foundation. She sang in the choir at First Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon and choir member at Westminster Presbyterian Church, both in Galena.
Eileen’s empathy extended across species when she, over the years, welcomed multiple stray dogs and barn cats into the family home.
And her support also manifested in the minutiae of daily living, such as Pam’s attempt to salvage a bathroom wallpapering job.
The pattern did not match along the cut, but Pam insisted they invert the paper. Eileen acquiesced. “We’ll try it,” she said.
Eileen knew the effort was futile, but she always agreed to try.
Eileen started to develop scleroderma in her 70s. The disease causes the skin and connective tissues to harden and ultimately can damage blood vessels, eardrums, the esophagus and internal organs. Walking left her winded.
Five weeks before she died, Eileen decided to move into an assisted-living facility, leaving the house she had lived in since 1964.
Pam and Merrill had overseen her care at home, each taking a daily shift. Merrill slept over for about 18 months.
Eileen believed her needs had finally exceeded their capacities.
“She said this a couple of times to me — ‘I don’t want to be a burden to anybody,’” Merrill said. “That was never even anything that entered our thoughts. All those years, all the things she did for us, how could you not, at the time when she needed us to, do that for her?”