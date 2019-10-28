The two poodles strained at their leash, their fur dyed green and their bodies draped in crocodile costumes.
“They’re not green poodles naturally,” said Kathy Behnke, the owner of poodles Daisy and Lulu. “We dyed them the other day.”
Waiting for her dogs to parade down the main aisle of Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto at 2900 Dodge St., Dubuque, for the 22nd annual Dog-O-Ween canine costume contest, Behnke explained that she dyes the dogs annually for the event.
“We just love seeing the other dogs, seeing all of the costumes,” said Behnke, of Dubuque.
Dog-O-Ween proceeds benefit the Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
“It’s definitely a tradition and it is such a wonderful collaboration,” Tonya Millard, humane society president, said of the event and the partnership with Theisen’s. “We are so appreciative.”
Mitch Klepper, Theisen’s store manager, said the event draws as many as 110 entrants annually and at least as many spectators.
“The store is fuller than it is on Black Friday, and everybody has a smile on their face,” he said.
Frank Lewis and Marcia Weigel, of Dyersville, Iowa, were sitting in lawn chairs along Theisen’s main aisle by 12:30 p.m. for the event — which started at 3 p.m.
“We want to be able to pick our seats,” Weigel said. “I love to watch all of the different costumes and all of the different breeds — some of them are so full of energy.”
Brekon FitzPatrick’s costume demonstrated a twirling, twisting bundle of energy. The 7-year-old Dubuquer was dressed in an elaborate tornado costume while his little dog Wrigley — who naturally bears a resemblance to Toto — dressed as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz.”
“First, we planned it, then (to make it) only took two days,” FitzPatrick said of his costume. It featured swirling clouds and lightning bolts and storm debris — including a tiny witch’s hat.
Ann Woodward-Klostermann’s dog Thomas wore a shiny gold suit and was harnessed to a miniature grand piano sporting a candelabra.
“It took a few hours here and a few hours there,” Woodward-Klostermann, of Dubuque, said of creating the glittery piano for her canine Liberace.
Woodward-Klostermann said inspiration for the pianist-inspired costume came “from all of the movies about singers.”
“I try not to copy anyone,” she said.