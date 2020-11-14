DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County supervisors will hold a special meeting focused on a county-based emergency medical service.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Building on Ames Road in Darlington.
The meeting will be held in conjunction with Lafayette County Thrive and will “explore solutions to ensure residents of Lafayette County have high-quality and dependable ambulance services.”
County officials are looking at the options because the memorandum of understanding between Rural Medical Ambulance Service and Green County EMS expires at the end of the year. Green County EMS currently provides ambulance services to Lafayette County, leasing the facilities and vehicles of Rural Medical Ambulance.
Lafayette County Thrive will make a presentation to the county board to help it determine the best course of action.
Rural health and EMS experts will facilitate an informative session about operating a rural EMS service, including providing insights from the federal, state and county perspective.