Rhonda Baule, who provides multisite support for St. Mark Youth Enrichment, recalled seeing a child start crying earlier this year during a St. Mark program.
Before she could react, Lucy Houtakker stepped in to comfort the crying child, stopping further tears from flowing.
“She’s just wise beyond her years,” Baule said of Lucy, 10, a fourth grader at Marshall Elementary School. “... She’s one of those kids that you meet and are just drawn to. She’s all-around great.”
Baule nominated Lucy for the 2020 Outstanding Afterschool Student of the Year award, given annually by the Iowa Afterschool Alliance. Lucy was one of three students who won this year, and she’s the first from St. Mark to do so.
Lucy, who has attended St. Mark programs since she was a kindergartner, was given balloons, a cookie cake and her framed certificate by St. Mark staff.
“I was very surprised,” Lucy said. “I never knew it was a thing.”
Baule was eager to share the good news with the Houtakkers as soon as she got the phone call that Lucy won earlier this month.
“It was such an overwhelming feeling,” she said. “It’s a big deal for someone from Dubuque to win this.”
Kelly Houtakker said she was very proud of her daughter for winning this award, especially since it is a testament to how Lucy treats others.
“She’s always positive,” Houtakker said. “She’s going to be your friend no matter what.”
It’s important to try to get along with everyone, Lucy added. Just because a person doesn’t seem nice at first, it could be because they are shy or nervous, she said.
Lucy said she loved partaking in St. Mark activities over the years, including reading a lot of new books, getting “really good” at puzzles, meeting new friends and helping out younger students with whatever she can.
“When I was younger, I played a lot of dodgeball (at St. Mark), and dodgeball is still probably my favorite,” she said.
She also mentioned several fun field trips she has went on with other St. Mark students, such as to Convivium Urban Farmstead and Dubuque Regional Humane Society and on a Christmas trolley ride.
St. Mark has been providing both before- and after-school programs for 30 years to students in Dubuque, Dyersville and Peosta elementary schools.
“I like knowing that they have somewhere to go,” Houtakker said. “The kids can learn while you’re still working full time.”
Lucy also does karate, volleyball, dance and gymnastics, softball and Girl Scouts.
“I have fun, and I do what I can,” she said. “And I know nobody’s perfect, but I try my best.”
St. Mark also received an award through the Iowa Afterschool Alliance and Iowa Department of Education. The 2020 STEM Achievement Award was given to the organization for its “Mission to Mars” program, in which third and fourth graders at Peosta Elementary School designed and landed their own rockets.
Ron Parr, St. Mark program coordinator, said students also got feedback on their ideas from NASA engineers across the country and took a virtual tour of NASA’s campus in Texas.
“When we found out we won the award, we were surprised, but it really speaks to the quality of the program,” he said. “It was an intense project. Only three other schools across the state did the Mission to Mars.”
St. Mark Education Coordinator Melanie Dill added that staff has worked with multiple community partners to provide enriching, hands-on activities for students year-round.
“We strive to have a well- balanced curriculum,” she said.