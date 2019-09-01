Self-guided tours of vacant buildings in the 1400 to 2100 blocks of Central Avenue will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Property owners and business owners are encouraged to offer information about storefronts during the event, according to a press release from Dubuque Main Street.
The event, “The Path to Potential,” is part of an initiative to encourage economic revitalization of the Central Avenue corridor through business recruitment, support of historic property renovation and neighborhood promotion, according to the release.
The goal is to have six currently vacant storefronts permanently filled, four façade renovation projects completed, 12 upper-story living units created (all by June 30, 2020), and six Main Street Loan Pool loans (by Dec. 31, 2019).
Dubuque Main Street and civic partners will hold “Central Express” events Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 8 to Dec. 22, to focus on filling vacant storefronts with tenants, offer family-friendly activities, engage the local arts community and line the streets with holiday decorations to illustrate the potential on Central.