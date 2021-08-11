A Dubuque teen now is charged as an adult for allegedly shooting another teen after “some words were exchanged” between the two last month.
Davon M. Cornwell, 17, of 1025 Walnut St., was arrested recently on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury, according to court documents obtained by the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday. He is charged as an adult in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County.
Court documents filed in the case state that Dubuque police responded to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital at about 10:40 p.m. July 26 after Alexander J. Carman, 17, showed up with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. He suffered “damage to his stomach lining and spleen” as a result.
He had been brought to the hospital by private vehicle. Police reported that blood was found on the front passenger seat of the vehicle and that a semi-automatic handgun was found under it.
Carman has since been released from the hospital, police confirmed to the TH on Tuesday.
Documents state that Carman told police that he was shot by Cornwell in the parking lot of Hardee’s, 420 Rhomberg Ave.
“(He) said some words were exchanged between he and (Cornwell), which is when (Cornwell) pulled out a firearm and shot him,” documents state.
Police used traffic cameras to document Cornwell’s movements around the time of the shooting. They reported that he left from the back of 532 E. 22nd St. at 10:16 p.m. that night and was walking on Rhomberg when a vehicle drove past him and pulled into the Hardee’s parking lot. He then walked toward the vehicle — the same vehicle that would take Carman to the hospital after he had been shot.
At 10:31 p.m., Cornwell is “seen running north across Rhomberg and appears to ... turn around and reach his arm back toward the parking lot like he is pointing a gun,” documents state. Cornwell then leaves the area, eventually going to the upstairs apartment at 532 E. 22nd St., documents state.
A search warrant application filed July 27 for Cornwell states that police wanted to search the apartment at 532 1/2 E. 22nd St., which belongs to Alvin V. Harrison, 35.
The application stated that officers were looking for several articles of clothing, firearms, firearms receipts, firearm accessories and ammunition. Nothing was collected from the apartment, documents state.
A warrant for Cornwell’s arrest in connection to the case was issued Aug. 4, documents state. The warrant states that Cornwell’s bail would be set at $50,000 and that Cornwell could not have any contact with the victim.
Cornwell had a court hearing on Tuesday morning, and no future court date has been set.
Meanwhile, Carman previously was charged with allegedly shooting at a residence earlier this year.
Court documents state that Carman shot at the residence of Shelby M. Strong, of 65 Burns St., at about 8:45 p.m. March 1. He was arrested along with two other teens in connection with the shooting.
Carman is charged as an adult in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons. He has pleaded not guilty.