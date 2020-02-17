Data just released by Iowa officials states that the median age of Dubuque County residents declined from 2010 to 2018.
The Legislative Services Agency, a statehouse research group, recently released a map of Iowa age population trends by county. The map shows that the county’s median age declined from 40.1 years old in 2010 to 38.7 in 2018, the latest year for which data was available.
The county’s population still was slightly older than the Iowa and national median age of 38.2 years old. But it had a more youthful population than in neighboring Clayton, Delaware, Jones and Jackson counties, all of which boast a median age in the 40s.
“The ability to attract and retain young people, especially (people) that have skills, that’s critically important for any community that wants to not only maintain where they are as a community, but actually grow and create a community of choice,” said Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol.
Area economic development officials have identified the need for young families and professionals to put down roots in local communities as essential to long-term economic viability.
“Millenials are actually one in three in the workforce right now,” said Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for Greater Dubuque Development Corp. “As we’re looking at baby boomers retiring — which is happening at a higher pace — we need workers to replace them.”
AGING COMMUNITIES?
An aging population isn’t an Iowa-specific phenomenon.
According to U.S. Census data, the median age of the entire U.S. population was 30 years old in 1980. By 2018, it had risen to 38.2.
Iowa, which is in line with the national median age, is the 23rd- youngest state in the United States. And though the state’s median age overall increased slightly from 38.1 in 2010 to 38.2 in 2018, the vast majority of Iowa counties — 85 of 99 — saw a median age decrease in that time frame.
That might be somewhat at odds with the general perception of Iowa as an old state, Dietzel said.
“We’re not like the fifth-oldest or anything like that,” she said.
The oldest county in eastern Iowa is Clayton County, which jumped 1.2 years to 47.2 from 2010 to 2018. Delaware County also grew slightly older, increasing by 0.2 years to 43.2.
Jones County observed a slight decline, falling 0.6 years to 43.3. And Jackson County fell 0.4 years to 44.6.
“We just want to make sure that we have the community infrastructure here to support all communities,” said Nic Hockenberry, director of Jackson County Economic Alliance. “I think that’s kind of a long-term play in that we recognize we have an aging county, which isn’t a bad thing, but when we look at long-term sustainability for our communities, we need to work on making sure we’re growing for the future.”
CHALLENGES, SOLUTIONS
Dubuque City Council Member Brad Cavanagh said community leaders and economic development officials look at a broad range of amenities and services to help make the area more attractive to young families.
“I’m always trying to think of ways that we can make sure that they stay,” he said.
A challenge central to Jackson County’s struggles with attracting younger residents is housing, according to Hockenberry. While the region has many inherent natural recreational resources, the housing stock — both for younger people and older residents looking to downsize — is limited.
“(Housing) is the stickier element,” he said. “If (families) find what they want there, the rest of that — the fact that we have these river communities, these great natural areas — (falls into place).”
Dietzel, of GDDC, said her organization has emphasized efforts to connect with younger professionals. She noted that the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a booming Young Professionals program, and the “Big Life, Small City” campaign has taken off.
“We’ve moved a lot of our promotion for that and for newcomer services to social media, which targets a younger demographic,” Dietzel said. “We see, anecdotally, when we’re providing community tours and serving participants in the Distinctively Dubuque newcomer class that it definitely skews to a younger demographic.”