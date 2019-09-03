Dubuque Regional Humane Society today announced the hiring of its third leader in less than two years.
Tonya Millard has been named the new executive director and started today, according to a press release issued this morning. The five-sentence release states that she "comes to the position with a wealth of experience leading nonprofits," though no specifics were given.
Millard is the third person at the helm of the organization in the past two years.
Maria Morris, formerly Benham, was the organization's president and CEO until November 2017, when humane society officials confirmed she no longer was in the role but would not comment on the reason for her departure.
Laura Merrick took over the position in Feburary 2018. She resigned in July of this year, prompting officials to kick off a search that ended with Millard's hiring.
"Tonya’s experience in the nonprofit environment will provide unique opportunities for the organization as we continue to seek new ways of serving our community and its animals," said Peter Arling, chairman of the humane society's board of directors, in the release.
This story will be updated.