”Reflections in the Park”
Running through Jan. 1, 2023, Louis Murphy Park, 1700 South Grandview Ave.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Running through Jan. 1, 2023, Louis Murphy Park, 1700 South Grandview Ave.
5 to 10 p.m. daily. Hillcrest Family Service’s annual fundraiser is a Dubuque holiday tradition. Admission: $12 per vehicle at the gate; $10 if purchased at Dubuque Bank & Trust banking centers. More information: bit.ly/3AHGP6c.
Saturday, various locations in Guttenberg, Iowa
Events start at 10 a.m., with parade beginning at 5 p.m. Support local businesses, explore downtown Guttenberg, meet Santa and the Grinch and more. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: Free, with costs associated with some events. More information: guttenbergiowa.net or 563-252-2323.
Saturday, Cable Car Square, downtown Dubuque
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. shopping; 3 to 7 p.m. food trucks; 5 p.m. live music; 6 p.m. Santa Claus. This year, the celebration coincides with Small Business Saturday. Trolleys of Dubuque will offer a free shuttle service from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Cable Car Square, the Millwork District, and the Old Main Street and Upper Main Street districts. Admission: Free. More information: facebook.com/CableCarSquare.
Saturday, various locations, Cassville, Wis.
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Activities throughout the day, all over town, for all ages. Food and drink available for purchase. Event admission: Free, with costs associated with some events. More information: cassville.org/event/christmas-in-cassville-4 or 608-725-5180.
Saturday, Main St. and Galena’s Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill.
5:30 to 7 p.m. The parade of decorated Jeeps will travel down Main Street at 5:30 p.m., and at 6 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will light the city’s Christmas tree at Galena’s Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St. Admission: Free. More information: gdbaemail@gmail.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.