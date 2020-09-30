The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Robert P. Mueller, 51, of rural Dubuque, was arrested in rural Dubuque at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging third-degree theft.
- Celeste N. Gavin, 32, of Maquoketa, Iowa, and currently incarcerated in Dubuque County Jail, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Monday on a charge of unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
- Terry A. Frederick, 59, of 2911 Pinard St., reported the theft of a vehicle valued at $4,800 from his residence between 9:30 p.m. Monday and 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.
- Cindi L. Lindenberg, 58, of 3453 Jackson St., reported fraud totaling $1,100 at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.