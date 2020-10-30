The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Michael D. Karwoski, 29, of 345 1/2
- W. 17th St., was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Main Street on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
- Erin M. Keller, 45, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Bluff Street on charges of public intoxication and three counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
- Nathan J. Croschere, 26, an inmate at Dubuque County Jail, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the jail on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Croschere assaulted inmate Nathan D. Ellis, 34.
- Alvin H. McIntyre Jr., 45, of 4706 Oriole Drive, reported a fraud case resulting in the theft of $1,000 on Sept. 4.