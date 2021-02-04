PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville is among five UW System institutions to receive state funding to embed pre-college advisors in local high schools.
The staff will help steer students to UW institutions with the intent of attracting underserved and first-generation pupils and boosting enrollment, which has declined nearly 9% at UW-P between the fall 2019 and fall 2020 semesters.
“Especially now with COVID, we’re seeing that seniors are having a very difficult time getting prepared for college,” UW System President Tommy Thompson said Wednesday. “I want those students to come to our universities and get educated for their careers.”
Recruiters and coaches will help students identify their interests and potential programs of study along with walking them through the application and enrollment process. Some might offer academic support during the school year.
UW-P intends to hire two staff members to work at two southwest Wisconsin high schools. The sites have not been finalized, but planners are narrowing a list, said Assistant Chancellor Angela Miller.
“The real goal is access to higher education,” she said.
The new program is financed with dollars appropriated from the UW System administrative budget. Each university will receive $200,000.
UW-P already offers summer pre-college and youth camps for low-income students and students of color. Miller sees potential for expanding those programs and adding workshops throughout the academic year.
Miller said the advisors will work in tandem with high school guidance counselors.
Thompson does not perceive the new program as a source of competition with the Wisconsin Technical College System.
“If a young man or woman wants to go into one of the skilled trades, so be it, and we’ll advise that person what they have to do,” he said.
About 20% of graduating seniors within the Southwest Wisconsin Technical College district matriculate to that institution, said college President, Jason Wood. Between dual credit courses and recruitment visits, the institution occupies a strong presence in high schools, he said.
“We’ll come in and the success coaches or recruiters will facilitate sessions to get signed up for classes or do the application,” Wood said. “It’s really what the school districts need and how can we best help them.”
Miller said specific recruitment targets for UW-P have not yet been established, but administrators will do so based upon the student populations of the sites.
“Definitely the investment of pre-college support is directly tied to wanting to support mitigating enrollment decreases,” she said. “It’s also about communities who we just haven’t effectively reached out and served.”
UW-P intends to hire the staff members this spring, possibly offer programming over the summer and enter host sites by the fall semester.