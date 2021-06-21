A Dubuque woman was sentenced to one year of informal probation after police said she cut a man with a knife during their breakup.
Cassie M. Koeller, 25, recently was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of domestic assault. She initially was charged with the more-serious offense of domestic assault with display or use of a weapon.
As part of her sentence, Koeller must also complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.
Court documents state that officers met with Isiah J. Blaser, 24, at a neighbor’s Dubuque residence on March 27. Blaser said he and Koeller broke up, and he later came home to find Koeller with a man, identified only as “Cory” in court documents. The two men then fought.
Blaser asked “Cory” to leave and found Koeller in the kitchen holding a 10-inch knife, documents state. Koeller cut Blaser’s left wrist and hand, punched him in the face and pulled his hair. Officers found that Blaser had a 3-inch cut on his hand, as well as scratches and a bruise on his face.