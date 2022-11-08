CUBA CITY, Wis. — A Cuba City nursing home and skilled care facility will close its doors by the end of the first month of 2023.
Officials with Illuminus, which manages Epione Pavilion, this week announced the upcoming closure of the facility at 808 S. Washington St.
Sherry Cira, senior vice president of administration with Illuminus, said the decision to close Epione Pavilion was based on several factors. These included impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and “the increased costs of contracted staff” amid an ongoing labor shortage in the health care industry, as well as the age and condition of the Epione Pavilion building.
“The capital expenditures that would need to be put into that building to continue to function far outweigh and exceed the revenue that we’re able to realize at that building,” Cira said.
Epione Pavilion currently serves 27 residents, and staff will work with all residents and their families to develop an individualized care plan for relocation.
Cira said all residents will have the opportunity to transfer to St. Dominic Villa at Sinsinawa, located in Hazel Green, which also is operated by Illuminus. The villa, which serves both community members and the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, will increase its capacity to up to 65 beds, according to Cira, and staff from Epione also will have the opportunity to transition to the villa.
“It’s our hope and goal that every resident’s desired location to relocate to will be met,” she said. “We have some individuals that are interested in going to the villa, and we’ve already had some families indicate that they have chosen other nursing homes for their family members to go to.”
Cira said the closure of the facility must take place by Jan. 28 under state regulations, but it may happen sooner. She said the governing board of Epione Pavilion has begun conversations with Cuba City leaders regarding the future of the building, which is owned through a joint venture between Illuminus and Southwest Health, but no decisions yet have been made.
Epione Pavilion previously housed a health clinic that had been open since the 1950s, but that facility closed when Southwest Health’s new Cuba City Clinic opened in January.
Southwest Health Director of Marketing & Communications Kelly Jo Fassbinder said the new, 8,500-square-foot Cuba City Clinic includes both physical therapy and primary care services, meaning there will be no disruption in care when Epione Pavilion closes.
“For the residents of Epione Pavilion that are being relocated, as well as for the Cuba City community and the surrounding communities that we serve, the new clinic that we built in January is offering that same rehab and family medicine close to home,” she said.
