Epione Pavilion
Epione Pavilion, a nursing facility offering long-term care services, in Cuba City, Wis., will be closing by the end of January.

 Dave Kettering

CUBA CITY, Wis. — A Cuba City nursing home and skilled care facility will close its doors by the end of the first month of 2023.

Officials with Illuminus, which manages Epione Pavilion, this week announced the upcoming closure of the facility at 808 S. Washington St.

