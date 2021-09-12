With an eye toward addressing the region’s ever-evolving labor struggles, Greater Dubuque Development Corp. is beefing up its workforce solutions team.
Mandi Dolson and Nicolas Hockenberry on Monday will begin their roles as directors of workforce solutions. In that role, they will utilize existing tools and develop new strategies to attract, retain and create talent.
These new additions come on the heels of the spring hiring of Jason White, who now serves as vice president of business services. He has spent the past few months learning the depths of the area’s workforce needs.
“None of our employers will be able to grow unless we have solutions for identifying the talent and filling the positions these employers have … we realize every aspect of every industry is facing challenges right now,” White said.
White believes that the GDDC is taking another step toward achieving that goal by bringing in some new talent of its own.
Dolson is returning to GDDC after previously serving with the organization as a workforce solutions coordinator.
After her initial stint with GDDC, Dolson worked as a regional corporate recruiting partner with a finance company and served as human resources manager for a local manufacturer. She told the Telegraph Herald that she will draw upon this experience in her new GDDC role.
“I understand firsthand the challenges employers are facing when it comes to recruiting and retaining workers,” she said.
Hockenberry amassed seven years of experience working with Jackson County Economic Alliance. He began as an economic development specialist with that organization before being promoted to assistant director a couple years later. For the past three years, Hockenberry has served as the director of that organization.
“I spent seven years trying to better the economic climate in Jackson County, and I think we accomplished that,” he said. “We saw expansion with existing manufacturers and new companies coming in, and we were able to focus on community development, downtown revitalization and other initiatives.”
Hockenberry said he is eager to get started in a new community and a larger market, noting that it’s important to focus on solutions to the workforce shortage.
“I think, in economic development and workforce development, we have spent a lot of time talking about and focusing on the problem,” he said. “What Greater Dubuque has already done, and what we hope to continue, is shifting that focus toward the solutions.”
Dolson and Hockenberry will share various resources that help local companies connect with the workforce. These include the Opportunity Dubuque training program through GDDC and Northeast Iowa Community College; the various resources available to newcomers in town; and AccessDubuqueJobs.com, the area’s top jobs website.
The team will also roll out new workforce initiatives starting in January 2022.
Dolson emphasized that coming up with new strategies will be an important part of the job, emphasizing that the labor-market landscape continues to evolve quickly.
“Employers need to get creative in how they recruit,” she said. “We need to think creatively about the things we can do and realize that what worked a year ago won’t necessarily work any longer.”