News in your town

Permit approved for new used car dealership in Dyersville

Dubuque County supervisors consider $200,000 loan program for businesses hit by pandemic

200 residences in Dubuque under boil advisory after water main break

Local breweries craft new strategies, facing major challenges due to COVID-19

'Very aggressive:' Dubuque County to do 'targeted testing' for COVID-19 of 1,000 people

Police: Dubuque man arrested for threatening landlord with bat

Platteville business owners asked to take COVID-19 economic impact survey

Former Wisconsin DATCP secretary-designee announces campaign for state Senate

Mobile food pantry event set for Thursday in Manchester

Manchester farmers market to open May 23

Galena Farmers Market to open in June

$100,000 grant to fund food programs, school learning efforts in Delaware County

Surge in COVID-19 cases in Dubuque, Grant counties; National Guard testing at businesses in Platteville, PDC

Jo Daviess County mitigation plan soon available for review

Local law enforcement reports

Dubuque City Council votes unanimously to endorse city manager, declare job safe

Holy Family appoints new curriculum director

In bid for state Assembly, Lafayette County supervisor says change is overdue

Authorities: Grant County traffic stop leads to 8th OWI charge against man

Exterior security cameras coming to Lafayette County jail, courthouse

2 people injured when motorcycle, UTV collide in Grant County

Clayton County mining company revives plant to sell Iowa water to western states

200 residences in Dubuque under boil advisory after water main break

National Guard to test 350 employees of PDC company after COVID-19 cases

6 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Grant County; staff of Platteville business, families tested

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday afternoon)

Organizers nix farm toy show in Dyersville

Authorities: Grant County traffic stop leads to 8th OWI charge against man

2 people injured when motorcycle, UTV collide in Grant County

Dubuque County ties single-day high with 16 more COVID-19 cases

Dubuque County to do 'targeted testing' for COVID-19 of 1,000 people this week

Lafayette County supervisor announces bid to unseat Novak in 51st District

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday morning)

Vintage cars rumble through Dubuque during cruise

Dubuque Leisure Services still weighing summer programming amid pandemic

Local law enforcement reports

Dubuque teen charged with attempted murder pleads guilty to lesser charges

Local colleges deal with financial impact of coronavirus

Documents: Former Dubuque school administrator accused of stealing $53,000 in 2019, selling district equipment

During pandemic, local teachers, parents working to serve special-education students virtually

Person who makes a difference -- A passion for preservation: Dubuque woman recognized for service

1 injured in motorcycle crash near Darlington