A Lafayette County, Wis., supervisor is taking another shot at state office.
Kriss Marion, a Democrat from rural Blanchardville, is running for the state Assembly’s 51st District seat, which represents an area that includes most of Lafayette County and western Iowa County.
The seat is held by Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, who announced his re-election bid in mid-April for a fourth term.
“My goals have so much more to do with rural prosperity than they do any party agenda,” said Marion, 52.
This is the second time that Marion has sought state office. In 2018, she challenged Sen. Howard Marklein for his District 17 seat in the Wisconsin Senate but lost the race with 31,757 votes to his 37,465.
She said the experience exposed her to the electorate’s disenchantment with government — a collective feeling she believes her get-to-it attitude could mitigate.
“I’m tired of waiting for the people in office now to work together,” she said. “We need new faces.”
A native of rural Bethlehem, Pa., Marion moved to Chicago to study journalism at Northwestern University before entering a 20-year career in newspapers and magazines.
Seeking a return to country life, she moved to Blanchardville, where she operates a bed-and-breakfast and small farm with her husband.
Marion’s political career began in 2016 when she was elected to the Lafayette County Board.
Although the offices are nonpartisan, some of her positions have emerged as flashpoints for the conservative-leaning body.
In November, she was accused by the county board chairman of leaking information to news media about a state groundwater study, an unfounded claim, as the results were publicly available.
When the board considered a resolution that would have restricted county elected officials and employees from speaking about the results of the study and threatened to prosecute journalists, she spoke against the measure, which was later tabled.
“I think that’s our job, to make government as transparent as possible to our citizens,” she said as the board deliberated.
Marion said she nonetheless works across the aisle, evidenced by the county’s continued financial backing of the research.
She also supports state investment in regional farm-to-consumer supply chains, the importance of which, she said, has been underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted markets and led to the destruction of farm products.
Marion criticized Novak’s voting record, stating that he has become “caught up in the party platform” by not working with Gov. Tony Evers.
Novak rejected that claim.
“Almost every bill I have offered that has passed the state Assembly has had bipartisan support,” he said.
Both candidates characterized themselves as independents who reflect the political diversity of the district.
Previous elections for the district seat have been decided by small margins.
In 2018, Novak bested Democratic opponent Jeff Wright, 13,912-13,189. Novak’s win during the 2014 general election was decided by a margin of just 65 votes.
If elected, Marion would be the first woman to hold the seat since state redistricting occurred in 2011.
Candidates must return their nomination papers to the Wisconsin Elections Commission by 5 p.m. Monday, June 1. The partisan primary will occur Tuesday, Aug. 11.