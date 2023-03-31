Spring Arts & Crafts Show

Saturday, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 125 exhibitors will sell unique handmade items including furniture, jewelry, ceramics, quilts, small batch food products and more. Admission: $5 for adults; free for ages 10 and younger. More information: tinyurl.com/5x7c82wd.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.