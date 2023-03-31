Saturday, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 125 exhibitors will sell unique handmade items including furniture, jewelry, ceramics, quilts, small batch food products and more. Admission: $5 for adults; free for ages 10 and younger. More information: tinyurl.com/5x7c82wd.
Theisen’s Snocross National
Saturday and Sunday, Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Snocross racers battle for end-of-the-season points at one of the last events of the season. Snocross combines snowmobile racing with big air jumps and the action of motocross. Enjoy a day of world-class athletic events, vendors, autograph sessions with the pros, fireworks and more. All parking is $10 (cash only) at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta. Buses will shuttle attendees to Sundown or back to the parking lot every 10 to 15 minutes. Admission: $15 in advance, $25 at the door for one-day passes; $25 in advance, $35 at the door for weekend passes. Free for ages 12 and younger. More information: snocross.com/theisens-snocross-national.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Classics 5 — Human Nature
Saturday and Sunday, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. The fifth segment of Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s classics series will feature a piece by African American composer Valerie Coleman, as well as Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. Russian pianist Ilya Yakushev will perform the Rachmaninoff piece alongside the symphony. Admission: $20-$89. Tickets are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Five Flags Center box office and at Ticketmaster.com, plus fees. More information: dubuquesymphony.org.
Dubuque County Fair Association Annual Blue Ribbon Breakfast
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds Grand Ballroom, 14569 Old Highway Road.
8 a.m. to noon. Meal price includes eggs, sausage, potatoes, fresh fruit, toast, juice, coffee and milk. Live auction and raffle will begin at 11 a.m. The event also includes photos with the Easter Bunny, crafts and coloring activities. Tickets are available at the fairgrounds office or at the door. Cost: $12 for adults; $8 for ages five to 11. More information: dbqfair.com.
