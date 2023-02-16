The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Jacob R. Mullins, 24, an inmate at Dubuque County Jail, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday at the jail on a charge of assault causing injury.
Chaundra R. Sternhagen, 24, of rural Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of third-degree theft and forgery.
Amiya K.T. Andich-McGhee, 18, of 1798 Washington St., was arrested at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault.
Timothy J. Mellon, 34, of 446 Valeria St., was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Bluff Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as warrants charging three counts of probation violation.
Jacob T. Ginter, 30, of 4216 Hilken Hill Road, was arrested at 3:26 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, domestic assault and child endangerment.
Maurice Jones, 35, of 618 University Ave., was arrested at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury, first-degree harassment and child endangerment.