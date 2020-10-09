PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Police say camera footage of a Sept. 23 incident outside Platteville Regional Chamber indicates some claims made by a resident were unfounded.
Latonya Barnett alleged that a gardener harassed and made racist comments toward her as she was being photographed at Katie’s Garden. The grounds are open to the public but are owned by Platteville Regional Chamber.
Barnett, who filed a report with the Platte- ville Police Department, told investigators that she did not step inside flower beds nor lean against a tree while having her photograph taken, as the gardener had claimed.
However, after reviewing recordings from video cameras at the chamber building, investigators said footage clearly documented Barnett “climbing into a tree” that was located in a flower bed, according to a police report.
Later, the gardener and Barnett conversed, but investigators could not hear any sound and a tree obstructed the camera’s view.
The gardener told investigators she approached Barnett because she was upset that Barnett was inside the flower bed and concerned for Barnett’s safety. The gardener feared a branch from the tree on which Barnett was sitting might break.
Neither chamber officials nor the police would release the name of the gardener. The county district attorney declined to file charges.