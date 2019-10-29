Energy storage will be the focus of a free, public event this week in Dubuque.
Sustainable Innovations Forum: The Future of Energy will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Diamond Jo Casino.
A cocktail reception will start at 5:30, with dinner at 6.
At 6:15 p.m., there will be a keynote presentation from George Crabtree, the director of Joint Center for Energy Storage Research and a “global expert on next-generation energy storage,” according to Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
Dave Lyons, with GDDC, will provide an update on renewable energy and broadband expansion at 7 p.m.
Register to attend at greaterdubuque.org/energyforum.