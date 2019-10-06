retail/apartment complex planned
in Port of DubuqueA proposed six-story, $20 million structure would offer apartment and retail space in the Port of Dubuque.
Merge Urban Development Group plans to construct the multi-use structure on a vacant stretch of land just west of the corporate headquarters for Flexsteel Industries Inc. It would have space for multiple business tenants and house about 180 apartment units.
Merge officials said the facility would provide appealing living space in a market starved for rental units.
Representatives from the company cautioned that the project is subject to city approval.
If such approval is granted, construction on the property likely would begin in the summer or fall of 2020. Brent Dahlstrom, a partner with the firm, said projects of this size generally require a “15-month build.”
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., emphasized that there is a “definite need” for rental housing in Dubuque, noting that vacancy rates are very low in existing structures.
September rains delay projects, close area parksNear-record rainfall in September delayed street projects, closed parks and could contribute to a high October crest on the Mississippi River.
The National Weather Service reports that 13.31 inches of rain fell on Dubuque in September, the second-most rainfall for the month in the city’s history. Dubuque normally receives 3.46 inches of rain in September. The September rainfall record for Dubuque is 15.46 inches, set in 1965.
Heavy rain fell throughout the tri-state area during September. Lancaster, Wis., received 17.62 inches for the month, according to the weather service. Guttenberg, Iowa, received 13.61, and Platteville, Wis., was inundated with 11.74.
“You can turn the faucet off any time now,” said Jenna Pollock, director of the Clayton County (Iowa) Conservation Board. “We’ve had three parks closed for three weeks in September, and they will likely remain closed for the season (unless drier weather arrives).”
Deer disease looms over hunting season in Dubuque CountyDeer hunting season is underway for Iowa bowhunters, but the threat of an animal-killing disease is on the minds of many Dubuque County sportsmen and -women.
In January, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced the first confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in Dubuque County. The deer-specific, always-fatal neurological ailment results in emaciation, abnormal behavior and loss of body functions.
The disease has become increasingly prevalent in parts of the Midwest, though very few confirmed cases have been documented in Iowa. And while none of the 42 deer killed in an ensuing special hunt in Dubuque County in January and February had CWD, state officials and local hunters are taking extra precautions this season.
“Everybody talks about it,” said Mike Laugesen, who hunts in northeast Dubuque County. “We’re definitely fearful of it.”
Although there have been no reported cases of CWD in humans, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people to not eat meat from infected animals.
Dubuque company plans $10 million facilityA Dubuque company plans to invest $10 million in a new, 216,000-square-foot building along Chavenelle Road, closing the loop on a series of positive economic development projects announced earlier this year.
Hodge hopes to begin construction of its new facility as early as next month in hopes of occupying the structure by mid-2020, according to CEO Tim Hodge. The new building will be located just west of Unison Solutions in the 5000 block of Chavenelle Road.
City Council members on Monday will vote on whether to set a public hearing on a proposed development agreement between the City of Dubuque and the real estate arm of Hodge, Walter Development LLC.
The project comes on the heels of two major economic development announcements involving another Hodge facility, located down the street at 7500 Chavenelle Road.
In early June, manufacturing company Crown Holdings announced that it would lease more than 100,000 square feet of that building and hire more than 40 people. One week later, Duluth Trading Co. confirmed plans to lease the balance of the structure, bringing on at least a dozen full-time workers and 200 seasonal employees.
October marks anniversaries of Dubuque homicidesFour years after the Oct. 4, 2015, death of Jimmy Richardson, police say they still lack enough information to file charges and say definitively what happened in the Dubuque slaying.
Two other October homicides that occurred in Dubuque also remain open and unsolved.
Marlon T. Barber Jr., 15, was fatally shot while in the area of Jackson and 21st streets on Oct. 20, 2012. And 14-year-old Kenny Joe Johnson was found dead Oct. 10, 1987, in Maus Park.
Dubuque police Lt. Joe Messerich said investigators still are actively working those cases, reviewing evidence and seeking new leads.
“We, as a police department, are still concerned about these cases,” Messerich said. “Unfortunately, we continue to encounter the same struggles with the cases. In both (Richardson’s and Barber’s) cases, we know there were witnesses to the murders and the events leading up to those murders.”
Actress promotes taking action during Dubuque speechA YouTube and television star challenged Dubuque audience members last week to find their specific talents and use them to create social change.
Actor and activist Milana Vayntrub told more than 150 Clarke University students, staff and area community members Tuesday that volunteerism creates a “ripple effect” through which even small actions can lead to something meaningful.
“What are you called to take action towards and what are you doing about it?” she asked at a Mackin-Mailander Lecture Series event.
Vayntrub, who portrayed a saleswoman in a popular series of AT&T commercials and a character in NBC’s comedy-drama series “This Is Us,” was inspired to raise awareness of the global refugee crisis after visiting Greece on a family vacation.