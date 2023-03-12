Area experts hope March Madness will be a slam dunk for local sports betting operations as in-person and online wagering continues to bring in millions.
The annual NCAA basketball tournament tips off Tuesday, with games stretching for nearly three weeks. Like many other major sporting events, the tournament is expected to draw both new and experienced sports bettors.
“Big events like March Madness and the Super Bowl, they bring in new faces of those people who are interested in betting for the first time,” said Brian Joseph, regional sportsbook manager for FanDuel, which operates the sportsbook in Dubuque’s Diamond Jo Casino. “We see about four times as many bets the first week of March Madness than we do on any other normal weekend.”
More than $362 million has been wagered so far in the fiscal year that started in July through the sportsbooks affiliated with Dubuque’s two casinos, according to records maintained by Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, correlating to more than $39 million in revenue.
However, the true impact of those totals can be difficult to pin down and can vary over time. Much of the wagered money is returned to winning players, meaning most casinos don’t rely on sports betting for the lion’s share of their profits.
“Sports wagering is a small part of the overall casino portfolio in terms of the tax revenue that is collected for the state,” said Racing and Gaming Commission Administrator Brian Ohorilko. “It’s an added amenity for most casinos.”
How it works
Area residents interested in sports betting have a few options. They can go to either of Dubuque’s casinos and place bets in person, or they can register online to place bets from their phone or computer.
All online sports betting companies must partner with a brick-and-mortar Iowa casino to legally operate their websites in the state. Online companies also can partner with casinos to create in-person sportsbooks, like the FanDuel location at Diamond Jo.
A share of in-person and online revenue then is shared with the affiliated casino.
In fiscal year 2022, the Diamond Jo/FanDuel partnership reported net receipts of $31.3 million after rewards were paid to winning bettors, according to revenue reports from the Racing and Gaming Commission. So far this fiscal year, that figure is $38.8 million, according to data released Friday.
FanDuel is one of the most popular online betting platforms in the country, so much of that revenue comes from people betting on their phones or computers statewide. But Joseph said there is still a dedicated crowd at Diamond Jo that likes to place bets in person.
“We really just want to help people add that little bit of excitement to every game,” Joseph said. “In Diamond Jo-Dubuque, we’ll get a crowd who will come in, put a couple dollars down and then just enjoy the game with that little bit of extra involvement.”
The Q Casino brings in substantially less in sports betting revenue because it handles its operations in house instead of partnering with a larger regional or national online sportsbook. The casino saw around $679,000 in revenue from sports betting in fiscal year 2022 and $495,000 so far this fiscal year.
Instead, Brian Rakestraw, chief operating and financial officer at Q Casino, said the biggest advantage for the casino is the added business and engagement from visitors who come to bet on a game and stick around for food or to try one of the casino’s other amenities.
“People just want to come and enjoy the atmosphere,” Rakestraw said. “They can come in, place bets and then watch multiple games at once in our sports bar with friends.”
Local impacts unclear
The amount of money wagered on sports in Iowa can be mind boggling. Statewide, about $2.45 billion was bet in fiscal year 2022. Roughly $2.31 billion was returned to players who placed winning bets.
Of about $407 million bet through the two Dubuque casinos and sportsbook affiliates last fiscal year, around $32 million was retained in net receipts.
Of the overall net receipts, 6.75% is paid to the state as a tax for use at the direction of the Legislature. Another 0.75% is awarded to the nonprofit affiliated with the casino, which for both the Diamond Jo and Q casinos is the DRA.
In fiscal year 2022, that equated to about $240,000 for the DRA.
Beyond that, it can be difficult to track how and where revenue from sports betting goes. The Diamond Jo gets a certain percentage of net receipts each year, but officials from FanDuel and Diamond Jo parent company Boyd Gaming declined to release that amount.
Boyd Gaming Vice President of Corporate Communications David Strow did say the amount was “not a huge base” but has allowed for addition and retention of new customers.
Things are a bit clearer for Q Casino, which gets to keep the majority of its sports betting revenue because it doesn’t partner with an outside sportsbook.
Casino leaders added that there are economic impacts from sports betting that are not factored into reported revenue totals, such as money in-person bettors spend on food or other games while visiting the casino or overnight stays from tourists visiting from states where sports betting is not legal who travel to Iowa to bet on big games.
“One of our biggest weeks is March Madness kick off,” Rakestraw said. “Our hotel gets sold out by people looking to book two or four days where they can just hunker down in our sports bar and watch the games.”
Travel Dubuque CEO Keith Rahe said he wasn’t sure of the exact economic or tourism impact of sports betting on the Dubuque area but said anything that was good for the casinos was beneficial.
“The casinos are a major draw to our area with all the things they do to attract people,” Rahe said. “I don’t know about sports betting specifically, but those are two businesses that are key (to bringing people to Dubuque).”
Potential for problems
Not everyone is excited about the rise in online sports betting, however. With the increased availability of online wagering, some advocates have raised alarms of a potential rise in problem gambling.
“We do notice that it’s becoming more accessible,” said crisis counselor Phone Sayabath, who works for Your Life Iowa, a state-run hotline for people struggling with alcohol, drugs, gambling or suicidal thoughts. “You don’t have to walk into a casino to gamble or bet anymore. You can use apps on your phone or websites on your computer.”
Your Life Iowa estimates around 14% of adult Iowans will experience issues with problem gambling each year. Callers to its free hotline are directed to local resources or support groups and offered a safe space to talk.
Ohorilko said some regulations are in place to try to help people who might struggle with problem gambling online, including requirements that apps have an option for users to limit the size of deposits or their frequency on the app, though both are voluntary and user-initiated.
He also pointed to the state’s voluntary exclusion list, which people can ask to be added to if they are concerned about their behavior. By being added to the list, that person will not be allowed in casinos and all licensed entities in the state will deactivate the individual’s accounts.
“Those are very positive tools,” Ohorilko said. “If they’re a customer who wants to ensure they’re not wagering over a certain dollar amount per day or per week, all online operators are required to have a function to do so.”
