EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – East Dubuque Fire Chief Joe Heim said a completed investigation hasn’t indicated the exact cause of a small dryer fire that injured an employee at Bell Tower Retirement Community Saturday afternoon.
“It was accidental, but we don’t know what the issue was,” Heim said.
Heim said he would not identify the injured employee, who was treated and released for smoke inhalation.
East Dubuque firefighters arrived on the scene around 1:35 p.m. and remained at the facility until around 5 p.m.
An employee used a fire extinguisher on the blaze, shut the dryer door and the door to the laundry room.
“That kept (the fire) in check until we got there,” Heim said.
Heim said some residents were evacuated.
“We evacuated the memory care unit that was right next door to (the laundry room),” he said.
Heim said other residents were shifted to different parts of the facility during the fire.