The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and other officials discussed significant problems they have had in recent months filling the many vacancies that exist on various boards and commissions meant to advise them.
While higher-profile boards like the Board of Health and zoning boards are full, as usual, one board is empty, another has one member and others have too many vacancies to reach a quorum needed to take action. In total, there were 27 vacancies on Dubuque County boards and commissions, as of Wednesday, July 5.
“This has been a challenge since I’ve been elected — filling these boards and commissions,” said County Auditor Kevin Dragotto at a recent meeting. “If that’s the new reality, I think a conversation needs to be had to discuss how many people can be on a board and commission and it still be functional.”
The Board of Supervisors appoints members to these boards from a list of applicants, when there are applicants interested. The county publishes lists of vacancies in area newspapers, as required, and posts them on various departments’ social media pages. But, according to Dragotto, these traditional tactics have recently failed to attract prospective members.
This has been a regular concern voiced by Supervisor Ann McDonough in recent months.
“Our boards and commissions are the threshold for our citizens to be engaged in our county government,” she said. “And it is the place for people who wish to sit in our seats some day. It is a great avenue to understand the county’s business. Without vibrant boards and commissions, we are without great advocacy from our citizens.”
Dubuque County’s are not the only such boards and commissions facing increased vacancies. Websites for the City of Dubuque, City of Platteville (Wis.) and several other counties in the area all showed widespread openings late last week.
“They’re all facing the same issues — the small counties even more, because they have to have all the same boards and commissions, but have a smaller population to draw from,” Dragotto said.
Counties are required to have many boards and commissions by state law, which comes with requirements unique to each board. Others, like Dubuque County’s Equal Opportunity Commission — which has never had enough members to meet — were formed by the county.
County officials discussed potentially contracting an outside agency, like the East Central Intergovernmental Association, to advise the county on ways to attract applicants.
“Getting our arms around this might be more than we can do as county staff with all of the business we have every day,” McDonough said.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff agreed that the county should pursue that.
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker did not oppose outside help, but said he would prefer the county first pursue investing some funds into boosting social media messaging, as Dragotto also mentioned.
“Rather than spending even low dollars on someone telling us what we might try to do, why don’t we just try some of those steps?” Kenniker said.
County staff plan to pursue some of these possible solutions in coming weeks and return to the Board of Supervisors with their findings.
In the meantime, Pothoff asked citizens to consider applying.
“There are a lot of good things that come out of these,” he said. “Anyone interested, please apply.”
Full lists of Dubuque County’s boards and commissions, and vacancies, are available on its website.