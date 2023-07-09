The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and other officials discussed significant problems they have had in recent months filling the many vacancies that exist on various boards and commissions meant to advise them.

While higher-profile boards like the Board of Health and zoning boards are full, as usual, one board is empty, another has one member and others have too many vacancies to reach a quorum needed to take action. In total, there were 27 vacancies on Dubuque County boards and commissions, as of Wednesday, July 5.

