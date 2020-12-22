DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Lafayette County supervisors recently elected the county’s next highway commissioner.
On a 14-2 vote, the supervisors backed county highway department Patrol Superintendent Dan Reilly for the post.
He will succeed Tom Jean, who is retiring on Jan. 4 after serving in the role for 16 years.
Robert Kamps, who works in the county highway department shop, was the other candidate for the job.
County Supervisor Scott Pedley asked Reilly about current highway department staff “not being thrilled” about Reilly possibly becoming the next highway commissioner.
Reilly said he didn’t know if that statement was completely accurate.
“If someone is doing something wrong, they should be held accountable,” said Reilly, not mentioning any specific people or incidents.
After a half-hour closed session, county supervisors returned to open session and voted to appoint Reilly.