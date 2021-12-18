Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The first-ever cornhole tournament at the Field of Dreams will be held at the movie site next summer.
Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the movie site, has partnered with the American Cornhole Organization to put together the Go the Distance Festival, which will be held Aug. 26 to 28.
According to a press release, the festival will feature both singles and doubles cornhole competitions.
The top 64 teams who compete in the tournament are guaranteed some of the $25,000 available in prize money.
The release states that 32 cornhole courts will be set up at the Field of Dreams site, and championship matches will be held at the site's event center.
Those interested in competing can register at americancornhole.ticketsauce.come/e/aco-go-the-distance.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.