Dozens of children and their parents packed into Convivium Urban Farmstead in Dubuque Friday morning as Hannah Petersen read to them from a “Pete the Cat” book.
Petersen, a librarian aide for Carnegie-Stout Public Library, shared with the children the story of a cat and his friends making a pizza with various unusual toppings.
Nearby, some families sat at tables sipping drinks and eating food from Convivium.
“It’s a party, a party, a pepperoni, pretzel, pistachio, pickle, popcorn party,” Petersen read in a singsong voice.
At least 70 people attended the latest in Carnegie-Stout’s “Know Your Community Storytime” series, in which staff head out to venues around Dubuque to read to young children.
The events aim to help families engage with literacy while experiencing different spots in the community.
“It shows that we’re not just a place for people to come,” Petersen said. “We’re equipping young people to gain a wider understanding of their world.”
Petersen read to the students from “Pete the Cat and the Perfect Pizza Party” and an iteration of “The Little Red Hen.”
In between, she led them through songs and rhymes, many of them food-themed. The children sang along as she added ingredients to a felt board pizza and threw scarves in the air to represent the popping of popcorn.
“I loved it,” said Isaiah Rouse, 7. “I liked ‘The Little Red Hen.’ I liked that she baked bread because I like bread sometimes for snacks.”
Isaiah attended the event with his siblings — Gideon, 6; Aniyah, 4; and Lucia, 3 — and his mom, Charity.
Aniyah said she particularly liked the activities that Peterson led in which she made a felt pizza and a felt rainbow.
“I loved all the crafts,” she said.
Isaiah said his family sometimes comes to library storytimes, but this was his first time at one of the community events.
“We’ve never done it before, so it’s kind of strange-slash-cool,” he said.
Charity Rouse said she often took her children to library storytimes when they were younger, but it has been harder to make it recently. However, the chance to attend an event in a different environment piqued her interest.
“It’s just an added incentive to go to these places that we love and appreciate,” Rouse said.
The events are geared to help library staff connect with the community and with local organizations, Petersen said. It also helps people get to know different places that are welcoming of children.
Convivium co-owner Leslie Shalabi said such events help reinforce to children the importance of reading. It also helps people in the community get to know Convivium.
“There are a lot of new faces, so that’s exciting for us,” she said. “And there’s also lots of familiar faces.”