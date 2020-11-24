POTOSI, Wis. — A group of Grant County residents is concerned that Wisconsin’s utility regulatory agency is not sufficiently evaluating the environmental and social impacts of a proposed 200-megawatt solar installation.
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin recently released an environmental assessment, which concluded the project will have “no significant impacts on the human or natural environment,” obviating the need to conduct a larger impact study.
Potosi residents Brianna Frear and her husband, Henry Frear, have joined about 10 other landowners as a party to the proceedings before the PSC and said the agency’s review to date has been cursory.
“A majority of the things they talk about are how there is potential for impact,” Brianna said. “We’re not against solar (energy). We’re just uncomfortable with the scale and the planning and siting.”
Developed by Grant County Solar LLC, an affiliate of NextEra Energy Resources, the project includes the installation of solar panels across 1,403 acres of leased land in Potosi Township, along U.S. 61.
The developer intends to sell the solar farm to Alliant Energy at an approximate cost of $250 million.
Construction is planned to start in fall 2021, with an in-service date of December 2023. The facility’s expected lifespan is 30 years, with a potential 20-year extension.
The PSC’s assessment concluded that noise, dust and vibration will increase during construction and viewers will see visual changes, from agricultural fields to a “more industrial landscape of fencing and rows.”
Disturbed soils also could be prone to erosion and the growth of invasive plant species, according to the assessment. Likewise, animals and vegetation in the area could be displaced or damaged.
When the project is decommissioned, the PSC said it is unknown whether the site could be restored for agricultural use but that restoration “appears likely.”
Residents have expressed concern that solar facilities cause a heat island effect, in which ambient temperatures increase.
However, the PSC accepted the mitigation efforts proposed by the developer, which include spacing within and around the facility and the planting of vegetation.
Residents also have expressed concerns that the facility will decrease property values, which the PSC said is impossible to determine but is nevertheless “not anticipated.”
That the agency repeatedly acknowledged that information is unavailable while concluding a lack of impacts makes little sense to the Frears.
“To just write this off as ‘they won’t have any problems’ seems a little bit hasty,” Henry said. “The potential impacts may be things I will deal with for the rest of my life.”
Wisconsin statute does not require independent power producers such as NextEra to disclose project costs or justify that the project is preferable to alternatives.
Because the PSC cannot consider economic factors when evaluating the project’s merits, agency staff said they could not meaningfully compare alternative siting locations.
NextEra spokesperson Lisa Paul said in a statement that the company has “adopted best management practices that include frequent communication among the land services, environmental, engineering and construction teams during the permitting, construction and operation phases that will ensure a safe and successful project.”
The PSC will host a public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 11.