With a landlord group now on board, Dubuque City Council members are poised to make changes that could boost the acceptance of public housing assistance vouchers from renters.
Council members on Monday, Nov. 4, will consider changing guidelines for the city’s lead-paint removal and flood-repair programs. If the changes are adopted, all participating landlords will be required to accept housing vouchers from qualified tenants for the duration of their forgivable loan agreements with the city.
Council members on Oct. 21 voted to table the amendments at the behest of Dubuque Area Landlords Association Board Member Diane McClain.
A Dubuque landlord and small-business owner, McClain asked for the delay to give landlords an opportunity to discuss the proposed changes with city staff to better understand the possible implications.
Landlords met with city staff Wednesday. Most felt comfortable with the proposed changes “after getting the full understanding,” McClain told the Telegraph Herald.
Association President Jerry Maro said the association’s goal is to work with the city “to better the housing problems in Dubuque and to be part of the solution.”
The changes are based on recommendations from a city committee tasked with addressing housing needs.
Committee members were asked to investigate ways to ensure tenants have fair access to affordable housing. Part of that mandate included an evaluation of an ordinance amendment that would have made it illegal to refuse to rent to tenants based solely on the fact that they use public assistance to cover rent.
The proposal received pushback from landlords. Many argued they do not want to be forced to participate in a government program and made to adhere to additional requirements and restrictions.
Instead, the committee recommended that the city implement financial incentives and policies to create more affordable housing in the city and increase participation in the voucher program.
Maro said the association’s opposition to a so-called “source-of-income” ban has not changed. But he added that landlords are comfortable with the new proposals as participation in the city assistance programs is voluntary.
“We are still opposed (to a source-of-income ban) and always will be because we feel it infringes on the property rights of landlords and the ability to choose the tenant and the programs the city offers,” Maro said.
Under the proposed changes, landlords who choose to participate in the grant programs would be required to give preference to low- and moderate-income tenants and accept Housing Choice Vouchers — commonly known as Section 8 vouchers — funded by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development if the prospective tenant is otherwise qualified.
City Housing Director Alexis Steger said the requirement only applies to vacant units for which landlords have accepted city assistance for lead abatement and flood repairs. And the requirement only applies for the duration of the city loan agreement, which typically is three to five years, Steger said.
Failure to comply would result in the remaining balance of the forgivable loan becoming due and payable upon city notification of the violation.
Steger and other city officials said the proposed requirements aid the city’s efforts to create safe, affordable housing.
Across the two programs, 56 landlords representing a total of 133 properties currently hold loans from the city. Of those landlords, 17 did not accept city housing vouchers from 2016 to present, according to the city.
That might either be because they were never presented with a voucher from a tenant, because they advertise that they do not accept vouchers or because they have denied a voucher holder, Steger said.
The amendments, if approved by council members, also must be approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development before they could be implemented.
Council members on Monday also will consider updating housing policy to include manufactured homes as eligible to receive housing vouchers.
Residents of Table Mound Mobile Home Park in Dubuque have complained in recent months of sudden, steep rent hikes. City officials also intend to work with Iowa lawmakers next year to try to pass protections for tenants of mobile home parks against “predatory practices.”
The city’s housing department has verified monthly mobile home park rents of up to $420, plus utilities, which “more than qualifies low-income residents that would be eligible for a voucher to receive assistance payments under HUD calculations,” according to a city staff memo.