Shullsburg Cheesefest
Saturday, Water Street,
Shullsburg, Wis.
7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shullsburg invites you to the 22nd annual Cheesefest. Shullsburg welcomes fall by celebrating the cheese heritage of the city with experiences the whole family can enjoy. For more information, visit Facebook.com/ShullsburgCDC.
Tri-State’s Largest Chili Cook-off
Saturday, Cable Car Square
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Historic Cable Car Square will transform into an aromatic chili tasting and competition. Enjoy live music, cold beer, kids games, food and entertainment at this family-friendly event. Tasting spoons are $5. Public tasting begins at 1 p.m. For more information, visit DubuqueJaycees.org/chili.
Day on the Farm at UW-Platteville
Saturday, 29200 College Farm Road, Platteville, Wis.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Celebrate ag tourism with a free day at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Pioneer Farm. Kids will enjoy the petting zoo, ag olympics, wagon rides and free ice cream. Local food, wine and cheese vendors will be present. There is no cost to attend. Plan to park near the Swine Center and walk across the roadway to the event grounds. For more information, visit Platteville.com.
Kids Expo 2019
Saturday, Grand River Center,
500 Bell St.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Kids Expo will bring together a wide variety of organizations and businesses that have programs, services and products for infants and children through middle school grades. There will be balloon artists, inflatables, free activities and giveaways. Each family will take home the Family Resource Guide that contains contact information and a summary of activities and services offered in the tri-states. For more information, visit dcearlychild.org.
Galena Oktoberfest
Saturday, Depot Park, Galena, Ill.
Noon to 10 p.m. The 13th annual Galena Oktoberfest will feature a ceremonial tapping of the keg, non-stop live music, wiener dog races, polka lessons and dancing, a bean bag tournament and lots of food and beer. Admission is $5 for adults and teens. Children 12 and younger can enter for free, but must be accompanied by adults. Carry-ins are not allowed. For more information, visit GalenaOktoberfest.com.
Flea Market/Antique Show
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event takes place three times per year on Sundays at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. It features vendors with a wide range of interesting, fun, useful and unusual items. From antiques, arts and crafts, hobbyist and collectors’ items, as well as new and used merchandise, this market is sure to offer a unique shopping experience. Admission is $1 for adults and free for children 11 and younger. For more information, visit Facebook.com/DubuqueFleaMarket.