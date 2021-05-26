CLINTON, Iowa — Jury selection started Tuesday in the new trial for a man accused of killing his girlfriend in Dubuque.
The new trial for Fontae C. Buelow, 29, kicked off in Clinton with jury selection, which was expected to last at least a day. Buelow is accused of killing his girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, on March 31, 2017. He now is charged with second-degree murder.
Last year, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s prior conviction on that charge, granting him a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial.
Buelow had been serving a 50-year prison sentence for second-degree murder following his 2018 trial.
Buelow’s new trial is taking place in Clinton County. A motion was granted earlier this year to move the trial from Dubuque County due to heavy coverage of the previous trial.
The Telegraph Herald will provide coverage from the courtroom for the duration of the proceedings once a jury is selected. Updates will be available at TelegraphHerald.com and in the print editions of the newspaper.