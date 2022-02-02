DARLINGTON, Wis. — Darlington Community School Board members on Tuesday accepted the resignation of a teacher accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a student.
The resignation of Jesse D.D. Sturtz, 23, of Darlington, will be effective at the end of the business day on Friday, Feb. 4, Superintendent Cale Jackson wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. Sturtz is a physical education teacher at Darlington High School and was put on leave after district officials learned of the investigation.
Sturtz has been charged in Lafayette County Circuit Court with four counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff.
Court documents state that Sturtz had sex four times with a student who was older than 16. The Telegraph herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Jackson wrote in the email that the board had no further comment on the resignation because it is considered a confidential employment matter.
He wrote that district leaders are “totally committed to addressing any issues” affecting the high school, students and staff in connection with the allegations. District leaders will fully cooperate with the investigation.
“The Board and administration appreciate the support of the Darlington community to this point during this difficult time, and as the District moves forward in a positive direction,” Jackson wrote.