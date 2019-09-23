WORTHINGTON, Iowa — A 24-hour horse “ride-a-thon” this coming weekend will raise money for a local therapeutic riding program.
The inaugural Power of the Herd 24-Hour Ride-a-Thon is being hosted by Inspiration Stables on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28, at Blush Acres, 30234 E. Worthington Road in Worthington.
Inspiration Stables is a therapeutic riding program created by Sarah Kumpf, who serves as executive director.
The program, started in 2018, provides therapeutic riding lessons to local children ages 4 to 17 with special needs. The children learn horsemanship skills, work on physical and emotional challenges, and are encouraged, supported and made to feel at home.
“Therapeutic horseback riding provides a unique experience that allows a child with special needs the opportunity to work on goals while having fun in a stimulating environment and building an incredible relationship with a horse,” said Kumpf.
Inspiration Stables is a nonprofit corporation, and the funds raised from the ride-a-thon are essential to its continued success.
“Any program similar to Inspiration Stables only earns 10 to 15% of its income from programming fees,” Kumpf said. “The remainder comes from private donations, grants and fundraisers. A successful fundraiser is critical for the maintenance and growth of Inspiration Stables and for the families we support.”
The 24-hour event will feature themed hours of horseback riding, including jumping, barrel racing, bareback and dress-up contests.
Kumpf said the ride-a-thon is the first undertaken by the organization.
“We wanted a unique fundraiser that hasn’t been done in our area before,” she said. “We wanted something different that truly shows what our program is all about. This event truly brings everyone together and has something for everyone.”
There is no charge to come and watch the ride-a-thon, and Kumpf said it provides a great opportunity to bring family and friends to see what Inspiration Stables is all about. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday. For more information about Inspiration Stables, visit inspirationstables.org.