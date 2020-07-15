BELLEVUE, Iowa -- Community Foundation of Jackson County and Jackson County Campaign for Grade-Level Reading are providing drive-thru resource fairs with a grant from its disaster recovery fund.
The next one will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, in the Bellevue Community High School parking lot.
The grant enables the campaign to provide 150 activity bags for children in three age groups. Families receive a hot meal to go, as well as snacks, personal hygiene and health items, recipes, activity kits and informational materials from service agencies.
Bags for younger children include a book, bubbles, balls, finger puppets and a handout with play ideas for those items. Older children receive a book, Frisbee, journal, dice and instructions for dice games.
For more information, visit dbqfoundation.org/jacksondrf or contact Mary Jo Gothard at 563-588-2700 or maryjo@dbqfoundation.org.