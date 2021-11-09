Dubuque Community Schools leaders are taking additional steps to combat substitute shortages.
School board members Monday approved an increase in pay for substitute secretaries, paraprofessionals and food service workers. The move comes as the district seeks to navigate the impacts of labor shortages being felt across the region and beyond, said Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer.
“We have unfilled positions daily in our buildings for paraprofessional absences and for our food services absences, so we’re just looking at ways to incentivize some people to hopefully want to be subbing for us in the district in all capacities, not just teaching,” she said before the meeting.
School board members agreed to bump up the pay for substitute secretaries, paraprofessionals and food service workers from $11.70 an hour to $13, an 11.1% increase. The new rate will become effective Nov. 22, and the increase will be paid for with COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, according to board documents.
Hawkins said the pool of those substitutes has decreased since the pandemic. She noted that when the district cannot find a substitute, the position either goes unfilled for the day or gets covered internally, which is an added burden on other staff.
“It really puts a strain on the staff that’s working every day in the building, so we’re trying to support our schools in the best ways we can, and we know that we need people to be there in person working with our students,” Hawkins said.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans, following the board meeting, noted that a variety of local businesses are dealing with labor shortages and said the district needs to respond as other employers raise their wages.
In September, board members approved a $2,000 stipend for teacher substitutes who work 80% of school days this academic year, prorated based on when they start working for the district, in an effort to combat shortages of those staffers.
Hawkins said that incentive has helped attract additional teacher subs to the district, though officials still would welcome more. She also hopes the number of teacher subs continues to improve at the end of the semester as college students studying education graduate and look for work.
Hawkins said she hopes the latest increase in substitute pay makes an impact.
“I hope that it rewards the people that have been subbing for us every day and attracts people to want to sub more frequently in our buildings or to find some new hires that would be willing to be a sub in our school district,” she said.
Board Member Lisa Wittman said after the meeting that she was glad the district was able to increase sub pay, noting the value the educators place on them.
“We were all excited to offer more pay for them,” she said.