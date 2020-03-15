SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Monday, Mar. 16
Fun with Bots, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Dubuque County Extension and Outreach, 14858 West Ridge Lane, Suite 2. It’s never to early to learn to code! Youth will be introduced to basic coding concepts through games, various robots and block-based coding programs. This day camp builds problem-solving and creative thinking.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Infant & Toddler Storytime, 10-10:20 a.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Children 6-35 months and an adult are invited to a time of stories, bounces, bubbles and more. This 20 minute program is followed by 15 minutes of informal playtime.
Jones Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., The Mining Company, Kennedy Mall, 555 Kennedy Road.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Story Time, 4:30-5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Story Time, 3:30-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Story Time, 5:30-6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue N.E., Farley, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Tuesday, Mar. 17
Aging Well with Statera Team, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Are you ready to change your life?
Fun with Bots, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Dubuque County Extension and Outreach, 14858 West Ridge Lane, Suite 2. It’s never to early to learn to code! Youth will be introduced to basic coding concepts through games, various robots and block-based coding programs. This day camp builds problem-solving and creative thinking.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. dominos; noon needlework group; 12:15-3 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge in the dining room.
Infant & Toddler Storytime, 10-10:20 a.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Children 6-35 months and an adult are invited to a time of stories, bounces, bubbles & more! This 20 minute program is followed by 15 minutes of informal playtime.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, Mar. 18
DIY Bath Bombs, 5-6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 895 Main St., Asbury, Iowa. Ages 12 & Up, Adults. Join us to make a fizzy bath treat. Choose scent, color, and sparkle. Pre-registration required.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge, 31 Locust St.
Family Storytime, 6-6:30 p.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Everyone is invited to a program of stories, bubbles, and fun. This 30 minute storytime is geared for young children and an adult. Registration is recommended but not required.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Thursday, Mar. 19
Aging Well with Statera Team, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Are you ready to change your life?
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit and sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; line dancing.
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities, and crafts.
PERFORMING ARTS
Sunday, Mar. 15
Beau Timmerman, 2-5 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Joie Wails, 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain-Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 3-6 p.m., Stone Cliff, Port of Dubuque. Becky McMahon singing.
Mixed Emotions Band, 3-7 p.m., North Side Bar, 2776 Jackson St.
Monday, Mar. 16
Magic: The Gathering Club, 6-7 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Ages 8 to 14. Magic: The Gathering combines collectible cards with strategic game play. Join Ben from Comic World & Games as he teaches you the basics of the game.
The Norm of Greatness: Dr. MLK, Jr. Tribute, 7:30-5 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. This stirring performance, based on essential writings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., opens with narration describing the tribulations of the Montgomery bus boycott and Dr. King’s testimony of events.
Tuesday, Mar. 17
Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration, 7 p.m., The Lift, 180 Main St. Bring your children down to the lift for a fun evening of dancing and Irish music.
Wednesday, Mar. 18
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Wild West Wednesday, 7-11 p.m., Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road. Line dancing and couples dancing to all your favorite country hits. Featuring music by Ken Peiffer of WJOD. Admission is $5.
Thursday, Mar. 19
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7-10 p.m., Dimensional Brewery Co., 67 Main St.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Antique Spectacular Vintage Market, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. With the Antique Spectacular, there is always something to interest every collector including: furniture, art pottery, stoneware, books, prints, primitives, jewelry, silver pattern matching, glassware and more.
Wednesday, Mar. 18
Manga Club, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. 6th-12th Grades. This brand new, teen led club will focus on various Manga genres, art styles, and related Japanese culture.
Thursday, Mar. 19
ArchiTREK Lunch & Learn: Dubuque’s Stained Glass Heritage, 12:15-1 p.m., Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St. This noontime presentation will cover Dubuque’s beautiful stained glass heritage. This free event is open to the public. Please feel free to bring a sack lunch, as lunch will not be provided.
Movie Night, Steeple Square, 101 East 15th St.
LITERARY ARTS
Monday, Mar. 16
Lego Explorers, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Kindergarten and older. With a new theme each month, help characters in a story complete challenges with Legos and Duplos. March theme: Viking voyage.
Meet the Author: Betsy Hanson, 6-7 p.m., Galena Public Library, 601 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill. Hanson will discuss her path to becoming a successful self-published author, the writing craft, and her love for the English novelist Barbara Pym which inspired her novel, “Always Gardenia.”
Tuesday, Mar. 17
Dubuque County Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Agendas and minutes are available at https://www.dubcolib.lib.ia.us/about-your-library/
Thursday, Mar. 19
Page Turners, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. This monthly book club meets each third Thursday. Copies of the book are available at the Asbury branch, but can be sent to branches upon request. March title: Gulp by Mary Roach.
Friday, Mar. 20
Stories & Play, 10-11 a.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Drop in to hear a few terrific stories and enjoy play and social time with your library friends. All children must be with an adult. No registration is required.
DESTINATIONS
Tuesday, Mar. 17
Shot Tower Ribbon Cutting, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. . A May 2011 ribbon cutting to celebrate completion of Phase 1 of the renovation of Dubuque’s historic Shot Tower. This program includes rare video from inside the Shot Tower.
LEARNING
Monday, Mar. 16
Midwest Dairy Symposium, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Platteville, 1 University Plaza, Platteville, Wis. Are we still the Dairy State? That’s the question we’ll explore as we also search for solutions to the dairy crisis in Wisconsin.
Wednesday, Mar. 18
YP Monthly Luncheon, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. Join us for the YP Monthly Luncheon held on the third Wednesday of each month. Young Professionals of Dubuque (YPD) has a current membership of over 2,000 members.
LIFESTYLE
Sunday, Mar. 15
Psychic Medium Mindie Adamos, 3 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Mindie, who first discovered her special gifts as a young girl, will be sharing her gift and messages of spirit, hope and love with audience members.
Thursday, Mar. 19
Overeaters Anonymous, 9:30-10:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th St. Overeaters Anonymous Preamble: Overeaters Anonymous is a Fellowship of individuals who want to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for members, diets or scales.
Friday, Mar. 20
Wellness Weekend with “Step It Up with Steph” at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 6 p.m., Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 444 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill. As winter ends, friends can renew and restore with PBS Health and Fitness Expert Stephanie Mansour, with Culinary Guest Momma Cuisine. Details: eagleridge.com, call 800.892.2269 to book.
Saturday, Mar. 21
Wellness Weekend with “Step It Up with Steph” at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 6 a.m., Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, 444 Eagle Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill. As winter ends, friends can renew and restore with PBS Health and Fitness Expert Stephanie Mansour, with Culinary Guest Momma Cuisine. Details: eagleridge.com, call 800-892-2269 to book.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Irish Breakfast and Mass, 7:30 a.m., St. Patrick’s Garryowen/Bernard, 28857 46th Ave., Bernard, Iowa. Serving an old fashioned breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to noon; Irish Meloday begins at 9:30 a.m.; Mass is at 10 a.m. Cost for breakfast is $8 adults and $4 ages 12 and younger, free ages 3 and younger free.
Wednesday, Mar. 18
Healthy and Homemade, 6-7:30 p.m., Heritage Bank, Delhi, Iowa. A light meal will be served beginning at 5:45 p.m. Contact: Jade Hargrafen 563-927-42010 jadeh@iastate.edu jadeh@iastate.edu.
Thursday, Mar. 19
Dollar Burger Night, 5-9 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us every Thursday night in East Dubuque for ONE DOLLAR burgers! Purchase any beverage, and your burger is only a buck. Toppings are only .50 cents each.
Monthly Membership Luncheon, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Hotel Julien, 200 Main St. The Chamber’s Monthly Membership Luncheon shares relevant and current topics and conversations with the focus of informing and engaging our members on matters that impact businesses.
The Original Potosi Saloon Fish Fry, 11 a.m., The Original Potosi Saloon, 192 S Main St., Potosi, Wis.
Friday, Mar. 20
3 Mile House Fish Fry, 4:30-10 p.m., 3 Mile House, 370 U.S. 35, Hazel Green, Wis., Hazel Green, Wis.
7 Hills Brewing Company Fish Fry, 11 a.m., 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St.
The Barn Fish Fry, 5 p.m., The Barn, 5090 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
Bluff Lake Catfish Farm Fish Fry, 4-10 p.m., Bluff Lake Catfish Farm, 9301 95th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Breitbach’s Country Dining Fish Fry, 4-9:30 p.m., Breitbach’s Country Dining, 563 Balltown Rd, Sherrill, IA, Sherrill, Iowa.
Burkey’s Bar and Grill Fish Fry, 4-10 p.m., Burkey’s Bar and Grill, 10638 Key West Dr., Key West, Iowa.
Cajun Jack’s Bar & Grill Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Cajun Jack’s Bar & Grill, 1336 U.S. Route 20 W., Elizabeth, Ill.
Catfish Charlie’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Catfish Charlie’s, 1630 E 16th St.
Country Junction Restaurant Fish Fry, 4-9 p.m., Country Junction Restaurant, 913 15th Ave SE, Dyersville, Iowa.
Diamond Jo Casino Kitchen Buffet Fish Fry, 5-9 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino Kitchen Buffet, 301 Bell St.
Diamond Jo Casino Woodfire Grille Fish Fry, 5-10 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino Woodfire Grille, 301 Bell St.
Dubuque Eagles Club Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Dubuque Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Dubuque Elks Lodge Fish Fry, 5-8:30 p.m., Dubuque Elks Lodge, 9018 Military Road.
Dyersville Family Restaurant Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Dyersville Family Restaurant, 226 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa.
Eichman’s Bar & Family Restaurant Fish Fry, 4-9 p.m., Eichman’s Bar & Family Restaurant, 11941 U.S. 52 N, Sageville, Iowa.
Gangster’s Bar & Grill Fish Fry, 4:30-9 p.m., Gangster’s Bar & Grill, 2020 N. Main St., Hazel Green, Wis.
Gooch’s Green House Tavern Fish Fry, 4-9 p.m., Gooch’s Green House Tavern, 3544 County Road HHH, Kieler, Wis.
Green Street Tavern Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Green Street Tavern, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Guler’s Corner Fish Fry, 4 p.m., Guler’s Corner, 1895 Highway 80, Cuba City, Wis.
Hotel Julien Dubuque Caroline’s Restaurant Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque Caroline’s Restaurant, 200 Main St.
Hotel Julien Dubuque Caroline’s Restaurant Fish Fry, 5-10 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque Caroline’s Restaurant, 200 Main St.
J.M.’s Tap Fish Fry, 4:30-9:30 p.m., J.M.’s Tap, 7625 N. Menominee Road, East Dubuque, Ill.
Joliet Event Center Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
Jug’s Main Street Tap Fish Fry, 5-9 p.m., Jug’s Main Street Tap, 200 N. Main St., Elizabeth, Ill.
Kalmes Restaurant Fish Fry, 4:30-9:30 p.m., Kalmes Restaurant, 100 Main St., Saint Donatus, Iowa.
KC 510 Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 781 Locust St., Dubuque.
Kieler Parish Fish Fry, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Kieler Parish, 3685 County HHH, Kieler, Wis.
The Market House Restaurant Fish Fry, 4 p.m., The Market House Restaurant, 204 Perry St., Galena, Ill.
Mid-Town Marina Fish Fry, 5 p.m., Mid-Town Marina, 285 Fifth St., East Dubuque, Ill.
Millennium Bar & Marina Fish Fry, 5-9 p.m., Millennium Bar & Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Moracco Supper Club Fish Fry, 4 p.m., Moracco Supper Club, 1413 Rockdale Road.
Mulgrew’s Tavern Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Mulgrew’s Tavern, 240 Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill.
Neighbors Tap Fish Fry, 4-8 p.m., Neighbors Tap, 1899 Rockdale Road.
The Otherside Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Otherside, 68 Sinsinawa Ave., East Dubuque, Ill.
Paradise Bar & Grill Fish Fry, 4-10 p.m., Paradise Bar & Grill, 205 N. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Q Casino Farmhouse Kitchen Fish Fry(21+), 5-9 p.m., Q Casino Farmhouse Kitchen, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Q Casino Q Sports Bar Fish Fry(21+), 11-1 a.m., Q Casino, Q Sports Bar, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Rhody’s Fish Fry, 5-9 p.m., Rhody’s, 14167 Old Highway Road.
St. Joseph Parish Fish Fry, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Farley Memorial Hall, 204 First St. NW, Farley, Iowa. Cost is $12 adults dine in or carry out, $6 ages 5-12 and free ages 5 and younger.
Sunset Lanes Fish Fry, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Lanes, 410 S. Main St., Dickeyville, Wis.
Taste Country Roadhouse Fish Fry, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Taste Country Roadhouse, 14877 U.S. Route 20, East Dubuque, Ill.
Timmerman’s Fish Fry, 4:30-9:30 p.m., Timmerman’s, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Village Bar Fish Fry, 4-10 p.m., Village Bar, 3410 County Highway HHH, Kieler, Wis.
Vines & Steins, 5-9 p.m., Holiday Gardens, 101 Brewery Hollow Road, Potosi, Wis. Southwest Opportunities Center will hold their 17th Annual Fundraising Event, Vines & Steins, at Holiday Gardens in Potosi.
West Dubuque Tap Fish Fry, 4-9 p.m., West Dubuque Tap, 1701 Asbury Road, Asbury, Iowa.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Monday, Mar. 16
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Bring Your Own Craft Night, 6-7:30 p.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Join us for crafting, conversation, and cookies at the library. You bring your own project, we’ll bring refreshments. All kinds of craft projects welcome.
Tuesday, Mar. 17
Activities for the blind/low vision people, 1:30 p.m., Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. A variety of activities will take place each week. Details: 563-556-8746.
Trivia Night | Riverboat Lounge, 7-9 p.m., Hotel Julien-Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St. Gather a group of 3-5 of your smartest friends (the ones who are best known for their wealth of seemingly useless, random knowledge).
Wednesday, Mar. 18
Backyard Composting, 6-9 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. A three hour educational composting class to learn how to turn kitchen scraps and yard waste into fertile compost in your own backyard. Class is $15.
Minecraft Mania, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Ages 7 to 14. Whether or not you’re a Minecraft wiz, sign up for this game-playing night. Bring a friend to join in on the fun and creativity. Test your skills and build away.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
Thursday, Mar. 19
Thursday Trivia, 6-8 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Friday, Mar. 20
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
Saturday, Mar. 21
Ready — Set — Grow: Early Season Crops, 1-2:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Ray Kruse, Master Gardener, will lead this program on spring planting and participants will walk away with their own pots of planted vegetables.
Seed Swap, 1-5 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. To participate, bring your seeds to the library anytime before 1 p.m. on March 21. Photos of the plants are encouraged. Participants then return anytime between 1-5 p.m. to select seeds for their use.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, Tr-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.
Tuesday, Mar. 17
B2B Referral Group, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further.
Wednesday, Mar. 18
Galena Area Chamber of Commerce Monthly Meeting, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill.
Thursday, Mar. 19
B2B-2 Referral Group, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further.