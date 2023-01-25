City of Dubuque staff are updating a program used to protect the city’s wastewater treatment plant from potentially harmful waste created by local industrial businesses.
Dubuque City Council members recently approved the creation of a new industrial pretreatment coordinator position to lead the city’s pretreatment program, with assistance from the city’s environmental coordinator.
The program, created in 1983, works to prevent industrial businesses from discharging contaminants that could damage or interfere with the city’s wastewater treatment process, such as by eroding sewer lines or causing blockages.
Dubuque Water & Resource Recovery Center manager William O’Brien said creation of the new position was one of several recommendations made by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after it conducted an audit of the program in November and determined that improvements were needed.
He said the new position will cost the city about $100,000 annually.
O’Brien said 15 businesses and organizations in the city are identified as either significant or categorical industrial users and are required to participate in the program.
The businesses are Automotive and Industrial Hardware, American Protein Corp. Inc., ADM Artco Fleeting Services, Dubuque Stamping & Manufacturing Inc., Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency, Andersen Windows & Doors, Giese Manufacturing, Key City Plating, Klauer Manufacturing Co., Peoples Natural Gas, Prairie Farms, Progressive Processing LLC, RIE Coatings, Rousselot Inc. and Simmons Pet Food Inc.
Through the program, companies are required to implement practices that reduce the concentrations of potentially harmful material in their wastewater before it is sent to the Water & Resource Recovery Center, O’Brien said.
The city is responsible for monitoring and inspecting these businesses to ensure they are following the pretreatment program.
While the new pretreatment coordinator will help run the program, O’Brien said the new position also is anticipated to reduce the workload of the environmental coordinator position at the Water & Resource Recovery Center. The environmental coordinator currently manages the pretreatment program and the city’s fats, oils and grease program. Since the position was created in 2015, two employees have resigned from it and it also spent about two years unfilled.
“The hope is by reducing the workload there, we will not see as much turnover with that position,” O’Brien said.
He said the EPA recommended several other improvements the city will pursue over the next two years. City officials intend to hire a consultant in February to help implement those recommendations.
One improvement will require the city to conduct a survey of businesses to determine if any additional companies need to be enrolled in the program.
While a similar survey was conducted in 2015, O’Brien said there might be businesses that should be in the program that were not identified then and that the consultant will help develop a new survey to more accurately identify these businesses.
“It’s likely that we will find more industrial users that we need to individually permit,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien said the consultant also will help the city improve its overall record-keeping procedures for the program and modify its annual inspection process of businesses’ pretreatment operations.
Overall, the changes should bring the program closer to modern standards, O’Brien said.
“This program was approved back in 1983, and I don’t believe that it has been updated since then,” O’Brien said. “I think with these improvements that we’ll be able to get it on the right path.”
Rich Conlon, president of Key City Plating, said the city has kept him updated on planned changes to the program, but he is uncertain if they will have any impact on his company and how it disposes of certain materials.
“We don’t know how it’s going to affect anything,” Conlon said. “At this point, we’re just waiting for more word on it.”
Dubuque City Council Member Ric Jones described the planned improvements to the pretreatment program as a “no-brainer.”
“It seems clear to me that this is something that needs to be done,” he said.
