Local libraries reported that digital and electronic checkouts were on the rise in 2019.
“We’re constantly expanding our e-books service,” said Karina Zidon, Platteville (Wis.) Public Library’s patron services manager. “We reported almost 121,000 systemwide checkouts in 2019, up by 15,000 from 2018.”
Carnegie-Stout Public Library Director Susan Henricks said downloadable audiobooks represent the library’s fastest-growing collection, spiking by 55% in 2019.
But even though digital content is gaining popularity, the items mirror the most-popular print books. Henricks said this reinforces her conviction that print books are in no danger of disappearing completely.
“People are reading both digital and print, and listening (to audiobooks) as well,” she said. “What we’ll see is that someone may have a hold on an e-book as well as a print copy, and they’ll take whatever comes in first.”
Amanda Vazquez, assistant director for the Dubuque County Library District, agreed.
“People like to read books however they can, as long as they can get the stories they want to hear,” she said.
In 2019, a favorite at all three libraries was “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
“It came out in fall 2018, and it’s only within the last month we’ve had a copy on our shelf,” said Zidon. “It’s been on a consistent holds list.”
The book’s popularity is at least partially a testament to the power of celebrity endorsement. Zidon said “Where the Crawdads Sing” was selected in September 2018 for the Hello Sunshine book club, a monthly club led by Reese Witherspoon.
Celebrity star power also likely aided several memoirs that topped non-fiction checkout lists, including “Becoming” by Michelle Obama. Zidon said the former first lady’s memoir is popular in print and audiobook, especially because Obama narrates the audiobook.
Motivational speaker Rachel Hollis’ self-help books also ranked highly at all three libraries.
“It’s interesting because some years, our top nonfiction are something like cookbooks,” Zidon said. “This year, we had more memoirs and self-help books.”
Dubuque author Heather Gudenkauf enjoyed her own local celebrity status, with her recent novels “Before She Was Found” and “Not a Sound” ranking highly at both Dubuque libraries.
“We see strong support for our local author Heather Gudenkauf,” Henricks said. “She’s adored, and deservedly so, because she’s a great writer. It was nice to see her in the top five twice in 2019.”
In youth fiction, Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series and Mo Willems’ “Elephant and Piggie” books topped local lists. Zidon said graphic novels have also become more popular.
“(Children’s graphic novels) have their own dedicated section in our library now,” she said. “The kids just check out handfuls.”