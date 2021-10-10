ANDREW, Iowa — Their family grew corn, oats and hay, milked cows and raised livestock to butcher.
The children did what they were told and completed their chores. They attended Sunday Mass at St. John’s Church in Andrew and accompanied their parents on vacations to see cousins and grandparents.
At meals, Mom served up plates of ham and beef. She added a side of potatoes and fresh white bread. Her baked pie and a cherry-cream-cheese concoction on a graham cracker crust comprised the finishing touches on a hearty dinner.
“A typical farm family back in the ’70s,” said LuAnn Streeter, the oldest child of Jean and Bill Dunne.
Her parents met in 1952 at a house party and would spend the next six decades building a life together.
Jean and Bill died less than a year apart — she on Oct. 31 at the age of 86, and he on April 12, at 88.
The family committed their ashes on their 66th wedding anniversary last month.
Bill was born on Nov. 5, 1932, to Joseph and Anna Dunne, both farmers in rural Andrew. He graduated from Andrew High School in 1950, then enrolled in Loras College.
After a year, Bill was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. While stateside, he developed rheumatic fever and was discharged before he could be shipped overseas.
Bill would go on to join American Legion Post No. 75 in Maquoketa and serve on its honor guard for funeral details.
Jean Shanahan was born on Aug. 13, 1934. Her parents, Leo and Anita Shanahan, of Zwingle, also were farmers. She graduated in 1952 from the Catholic school operated by St. Patrick’s Church in Garryowen.
Jean and Bill married on Sept. 7, 1955, and raised six children: LuAnn, Janelle, Michael, Mark, Dennis and Amy.
“Everybody around us lived on farms,” LuAnn said. “Basically, your only interaction with a lot of your friends was through school or 4-H.”
They kept dogs to help round up the cows from the pasture at milking time on their farm in Andrew.
On Wednesdays, Jean ran an egg route in Maquoketa, supplied by the 50 to 75 hens she raised.
She started small, but word spread, and her list of customers grew to include even the county jail.
“We put (the eggs) in the back seat of the car,” LuAnn said. “When you got sent to the door to knock, the kids would answer and would always turn around and holler, ‘Mom, the egg lady is here!’”
In 1973, Bill was squatting on the dirt floor of the barn examining a milking machine. The cow standing above him that was being milked lifted her leg and stepped down onto his, shattering his bones.
Bill retired from farming and began driving semi-tractor trailers on routes up the East Coast.
Bill taught Michael to drive, but he wasn’t always the most patient of instructors.
“It all worked out,” Michael said.
While Bill was on the road, the children and Jean took up posts in the dairy barn and hay fields.
“We had to figure it out when we started, but we got ‘er done,” LuAnn said.
Jean started work as a cashier at the Pamida store in Maquoketa in 1974. Everyone in town got to know her. She later was employed at S&H Fabricating in Maquoketa, Ensign Corp. in Bellevue and The Ertl Co. in Dyersville.
By 1989, Bill and Jean decided to sell the farm and moved to Leisure Lake in Bernard.
He took up woodworking. Jean read voraciously, particularly romance novels. Bill preferred mysteries.
Bill and Jean regularly watched RFD-TV, a pay channel that caters to rural audiences, and keenly followed Mollie B, a musician who hosts the “Mollie B Polka Party” show.
Bill and Jean continued to age, and their legs became unsteady. They fell.
It took the children 18 months to convince Bill to move to Eagle Pointe Place, a Dubuque assisted-living facility, and another two years to persuade him to sell the home in Bernard.
Bill and Jean struggled to accept they would not return. At Eagle Pointe, they were reluctant to join in organized activities. Then, Jean discovered the bingo games. Bill followed in step.
After the facility locked down during the COVID-19 pandemic, they bore the weight of isolation.
“Mom always called me about every two weeks with a list of things she needed from the store,” LuAnn said. “They would always make sure they would come down to the door and at least see me, wave through the glass and say hi.”
Jean and Bill did not get a chance last year to celebrate their 65th anniversary. She was hospitalized that day after developing an infection, then was transferred to a nursing home. Bill said goodbye through her bedroom window.
His health also suffered. Bill contracted COVID-19 and, after recovering, fell and fractured his femur.
After both died, their children wanted to give them a chance to be together for their 66th anniversary.
LuAnn recalled Michael’s explanation.
“They started their life together that day,” she recalled him saying. “Why don’t we lay them to rest that day, too?”